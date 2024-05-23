Photo News/ Inter-Ministerial Briefing: Tinubu Administration’s First Anniversary
Thursday, May 23, 2024 2:19 pm
L-R: Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mr Mohammed Idris; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu; and Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Dr Mariya Mahmud, during the Inter-Ministerial Briefing on the President Bola Tinubu administration’s first anniversary in Abuja on Wednesday 23/05/24 Photo: FMBEP
An Inter-Ministerial Briefing on the President Bola Tinubu administration’s first anniversary took place in Abuja on Wednesday 23 May 2024
