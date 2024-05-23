Kogi allocates land for FG housing project

Richard Elesho

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has allocated land and directed the immediate commencement of work at the proposed 1000 units of housing estate under the Renewed Hope Housing Project in the state.

Ododo disclosed this while playing host to the Management of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) led by the Managing Director, Honourable Ayotunde Ojo on a working visit to Lokoja the state capital on Wednesday.

The governor noted that the meeting which is aimed at finalizing preparations for the implementation of the Renewed Hope Housing Project in the state, added that it is a further demonstration of the resolve of his administration to key into the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He described the meeting with the management of the Federal Housing Authority as timely given the determination of his administration to ensure that Kogi State enjoys her fair share of efforts by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address the housing deficit in Nigeria with the Renewed Hope Housing Project.

While commending previous efforts made by the state government to address the housing deficit in the state, Ododo noted that Kogi state is critical to the actualization of federal government policy to provide affordable housing for the Nigerian populace under the Renewed Hope Agenda given the strategic location of the state.

“As a state that borders nine other states and the FCT, our population growth and the effect of urbanization and migration to the state from neighboring states and the FCT for social and economic reasons has significantly impacted housing needs in Kogi State.

“It will be the most strategic choice for the FHA through the Renewed Hope Housing Project of Mr President to consider Kogi State as a prime location for the Renewed Hope City.

“Kogi State is hereby allocating 100 hectares of land to the Federal Housing Authority to commence the building of the Renewed Hope City with full compensation paid by the government,” he said.

The Governor commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding Kogi State worthy of consideration for the Renewed Hope Housing Project, stressing that the construction of the Renewed Hope City in Kogi State is in line with his campaign promise to make Kogi State open for business and expanding housing development beyond the 16-kilometer radius of the state capital master plan.

The governor assured the FHA of all the support required to ensure the successful implementation of the Renewed Hope City in the state.

In his welcome remarks, the state Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Honourable Taiye Abanika said the working visit by the management of the Federal Housing Authority will serve as an impetus for the state to key into the Renewed Hope Housing Project aimed at enhancing access to affordable housing by all Nigerians particularly the people of Kogi State.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority, Ayotunde Ojo, described his visit to Kogi state as a homecoming due to his ancestral connection with the state capital.

He commended Ododo for the bold initiatives by according priorities to the welfare of workers and ensuring the security of lives and property in the state.

He assured that the organization will mobilize resources to commence the construction of the Renewed Hope City in the state as soon as possible.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Ismaila Isah, disclosed that the Kogi State Renewed Hope City is to be located on 100 hectares of land off the Lokoja-Okene road in Zariagi.