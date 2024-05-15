President Tinubu congratulates Nigeria’s table tennis champion, Aruna Quadri, on winning ITTF Africa Cup victory

President Tinubu congratulates Nigeria’s table tennis champion, Aruna Quadri, on winning ITTF Africa Cup victory

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 1:32 pm


Aruna Quadri

Aruna Quadri

President Bola Tinubu congratulates Nigeria’s table tennis pacesetter, Mr. Aruna Quadri, on winning the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Africa Cup title.

Mr. Quadri achieved a resounding victory in the final match of the 2024 ITTF Africa Cup in Rwanda, reclaiming his title and sealing his place as Africa’s table tennis champion.

President Tinubu commends the table tennis star for his dogged pursuit of excellence even in the face of gnawing obstacles, declaring that the zeal for distinction, the hardiness to succeed, and the inventiveness to solve complex problems are the exceptional qualities that define Nigerians.

The President also notes the recent progress in the nation’s sports sector, with remarkable performances in the African Games, the Africa Cup of Nations, and the World Relay Championships, and emphasizes that his administration will continue to foster the growth and development of sports in the country.

The President reassures Nigerians that his administration remains dedicated to expanding the space of opportunities across diverse fields for Nigeria’s creative youths.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Mrs. Betsy Obaseki3 56 mins ago

    Mrs Obaseki calls for national campaign against sickle cell disease 
    President Bola Tinubu, top, and Professor Kayode Soremekun 1 hour ago

    Tinubu, the Opposition and the Nigerian Honey Pot
    Catholic Bishop of Abeokuta Diocese,Most Rev. Dr. Peter Olukayode Odetoyinbo( fourth from right) with members of Catholic Media Practitioners of Nigeria( CAMPAN) Aveokuta Diocese shortly after Holy Mass/ Thanksgiving celebrating this year's World Communications Day. 2 hours ago

    Bishop Odetoyinbo tasks media practitioners on positive use of AI for quality reporting
    Road safety officials at the scene of road accident 4 hours ago

    Edo: 42 killed in 57 road crashes in 4 months – FRSC 
    Aba Power 6 hours ago

    Electricity Consumers Commend Aba Power for Maintaining Old Tariff
    Gov. Abdullahi Sule 6 hours ago

    Rekindling Nasarawa senior citizens’ hope through regular gratuity, pension payment
    ANOH Gas and AHL Processing Plants 7 hours ago

    President Tinubu Inaugurates Critical Gas Infrastructure Projects, Reassures Investors in Energy Sector of Enabling Environment to Thrive
    Alice Munro 7 hours ago

    Why Alice Munro, a Canadian writer who shocked readers with her writing, will be missed