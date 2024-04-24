Protesters block highway over plots to arrest ex-Gov. Bello

Richard Elesho

Some youths in Kogi State have accused the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, of witch hunting former Governor Yahaya Bello. urging it to shelve its plot to arrest him over an alleged N80.2 billion fraud.

The youths, who gathered in their numbers for a protest, barricaded the popular Lokoja-Abuja road on Tuesday, causing gridlock on the highway.

The protesters under the aegis of the Coalition of Civil Society for Democracy, and Africa Youths Coalition for Justice, accused the anti-graft agency of blackmailing and victimizing the former governor.

They were seen carrying banners with various inscriptions, “Nigeria is not a banana republic”, “President Tinubu, Call EFCC to Order”, “EFCC Stop Witch Hunting”, “Yahaya Bello remains a responsible citizen”, “EFCC Obey Court Order Now” and many more.

The groups called for caution and adherence to the rule of law during Bello’s trial.

Addressing journalists in Lokoja, the Convener, Coalition of Civil Society for Democracy, Richard Otitoleke, said the groups are on the ground in defence of the rule of law and democratic governance.

“We are here this morning to express our opinion on the fracas between EFCC and the former Governor of Kogi State Alhaji Yahaya Bello. It has been in the news for some days on the travail of the former governor. We want to say very clearly that the operation of the EFCC is an establishment of an act of parliament and the law of Nigeria.

“We are saying confidently again that its operations must be based on the established extant law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The rule of law is the hallmark of a democratic society. We are saying there is a court order, an interim restraining order of the court of competent jurisdiction that stated clearly that the former Governor of Kogi State should not be invited, arrested, or prosecuted pending the determination of the issue before it concerning his human rights.

“It is not a big thing for EFCC to comply with it. Nigeria is not a banana republic. Disobedience to court order is worse than corruption itself, except if we want to drive this country into anarchy. I am not sure Mr. President is interested in lawlessness. Mr. President is not interested in witch hunting, ” he stated.

He called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to, as a matter of urgency, examine the activities of EFCC to ensure that their operations are professional by the extant law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We are not saying former Governor Bello is above the law. We are saying that the law must take its course. We are not saying the Ex-Governor should submit himself when there is a subsisting court order. EFCC must comply with the rule of law” he added.

Adding their voices, Comrade Ajibade Olamilekan David and Comrade Oluwa Kayode who are members of the groups protesting both accused the EFCC of engaging in a media trial on the former Governor of Kogi State.

Their words, “It is uncalled for, for EFCC to come against what the Court has said. We are saying that we will not bow down to such illegality. We heard that they are busy saying the sitting governor in Kogi State Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo whisked away his predecessor in Abuja. It is a lie.

“The Governor only paid a solidarity visit to the former Governor. We are saying the EFCC should obey the court order. We call on the President to call the EFCC to order so that the right thing can be done.

“We are saying no to victimization. We are saying no to the threat. We are saying no to anyone who thinks he can suppress the voice of the people’s mandate. We are out to say no to EFCC because, in the face of the law, you can’t disobey the court to enforce the law. It has never happened, and it will not happen. In any attempt for anybody to go against that, we will not take it lightly.

“EFCC is not above the law, so they must respect the law of the land. Going against the law of the land is more satanic than corruption. That means the nation is in jeopardy. The EFCC should stop the victimization of Alhaji Yahaya Bello. There is something they are not taking into cognizance. Yahaya Bello is a youth. He is a Man that cut across the nation. He is a man who has worked tirelessly for this state for eight years.

“The man is supposed to be resting, but they are now victimizing him, using EFCC. We are seeing the hands of Monkey in this matter. How can EFCC use the lawyer of an opposition party to be the lawyer that will try former Governor Bello in court? It is uncalled for, unheard of, and highly condemnable. We want EFCC to trade with caution.

“We will be going around each state across the federation to protest if EFCC fails to obey Court order. This victimization must stop because an injury to one is an injury to all. So we are saying that their satanic and evil victimization must stop. Yahaya Bello is not the person they will use to do their drama. ”