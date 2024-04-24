Fubara roars: Redeploys Pro-Wike Commissioners 

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 8:35 am


Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State yesterday effected a cabinet shakeup redeploying former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Prof. Zacheaus Adangor to the Ministry of Special Duties (Governor’s Office).

With the redeployment of Adangor, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, critics think that he does not make enough input, in challenging Pro-Wike 27 Lawmakers also in overriding the Governor and passing six Bills into Law since he staged a comeback into the cabinet.

However, according to the State government announcement issued by Dr. Tammy Danagogo, Secretary to State Government, SSG, the  Commissioner of Finance, Barr. Isaac Kamalu has also been redeployed to the Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment.

They are to hand over to their respective Permanent Secretaries with immediate effect.

Our Correspondent reports that there is pressure on Governor Fubara to rejig his cabinet for nonperformance and dividend loyalty. They are among Nine Commissioners who are known loyalists of Nyesom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital Territory, who had earlier resigned from cabinet and were recalled.

It is also noteworthy that Emeka Woke, who until recently former Commissioner of Special Duties was Chief of Staff to former Governor Nyesom Wike for Eight years has been a vocal critic of Fubara’s administration.

There have been persistent calls by stakeholders for the Governor to sack him from the cabinet.

23rd April, 2023.

 

