Fubara charges Environmental Service Providers to ensure state is cleared of garbages

*Service Providers commend State for 40 percent raise monthly payment.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has charged the members of Environmental Sanitation Service Providers to the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) to ensure that the State is clear of wastes.

Governor Fubara gave the task sequel to the approval of a raise by 40 percent the monthly payment by Rivers State Government for Service Providers Union to the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) based on the demands that part of the handicap they have is exorbitant overhead costs under the prevailing economic situation.

David Sikpa, the Chairman of the Service Providers Union to RIWAMA revealed the charge by the state Governor during their meeting in Port Harcourt.

The Union assured Governor Fubara members will do everything possible that the state is kept clean environmental wastes.

Speaking with Journalists in Port Harcourt about the expectations of the State government on the Service Providers and the 40 percent raise, the Chairman of the group, David Sikpa, explained that the Service Providers had cried out over the harsh economic realities in the country, prompting the govenor to invite them for a dialogue and approved the increased payment after listening to their plights.

According to him, Governor Fubara has shown to be a good administrator and a listening governor who understands the plight of the service providers, hence the directive, which has now been effected in March payment.

He tasked all the Service Providers to rise to the occasion by performing their duties effectively and justify why the governor has reposed confidence in them.

According to him: “We are overwhelmed by his leadership style and show of love towards mankind and we pray the good Lord in his infinite mercies to continually direct his steps in piloting the affairs of the state without distractions.

“We will give our support to his administration and also assure him of our tireless efforts to actualize his plans of bringing Port Harcourt back to its Garden City status.”

Recalled be made that barely three weeks ago,Governor Fubara, dissolved the State Task Force on Sanitation on March 26,2024.

He announced this during a meeting at the Government House in Port Harcourt signifying a shift in the state’s sanitation management approach.

The governor also appointed Prince Ohia, the Special Adviser on Environmental Sanitation, to oversee sanitation efforts on an interim basis.