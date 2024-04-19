Presidency is solidly behind Ganduje – Kano APC

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The leadership of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano, on Friday, declared that the Presidency is fully backing the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in the current political war being waged by his detractors to unseat him.

The party said that the president has been giving Ganduje every support and encouragement he deserves to retain his seat and continue his assignment as the helmsman of the APC at the national level.

The spokesperson of APC in Kano, Alhaji Ahmad Aruwa, denied accusing the Presidency of fueling the crisis against Ganduje.

Aruwa who was quoted in a short video that went viral on social media pointing accusing fingers at some element in the presidency igniting the confusion that led to the purported suspension of Ganduje insisted he was quoted out of the contest.

He said he has firm loyalty to President Bola Ahmed’s led Federal Government which accounted for the overwhelming support the president received in Kano during the last general election.

He clarified on Friday while reacting to a media report that quoted him accusing the presidency of sabotaging Dr. Ganduje on the purported suspension of his membership from APC.

Aruwa maintained that those trying to reconstruct his comment on the persecution of Dr. Ganduje were the enemies of the party who had invested resources to destroy the mutual relationship between the president and the former Governor of Kano.

He insisted he had no intention to and would not constitute any act that would, damage the loyalty and mutual respect that exists between the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Ganduje, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Kano APC spokesman further asserted that Dr. Ganduje remains the only strong pillar and dependable defender who can guarantee the future political success of President Tinubu’s political in Kano.

According to him: “We have high respect for our president and leader of our party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and he remains our choice of leader in Kano. We have demonstrated our commitment to the political ambition of President Tinubu in the last general election and we are ready to do more in subsequent elections.

” We equally want to declare that our leader and National Chairman of our great party Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is committed and remains loyal to the president regardless of whatever anybody may want to orchestrate. No amount of plot will divide the mutual relationship between the president and Ganduje.”

(Aruwa, APC Kano spokesperson)