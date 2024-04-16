Kaka states the real reason his marriage collapsed, counters his ex-wife’s claim

By Nehru Odeh

Brazilian football star Kaka has revealed the real reason his marriage collapsed, as he countered his ex-wife Caroline Celico’s earlier bizarre claim that they split up after 10 years because he (Kaka) was too perfect for her, Daily Mail reported.

Kaka, 41, breaking his silence in a podcast reported by Spanish outlet Sport, revealed he did everything he could to avoid the split, because of his strong religious values, noting that a Christian does not marry to get a divorce.

But the former Real. Madrid and Orlando City star said his ex-wife insisted that she didn’t want to be married anymore.

In his words:: “In 2015 I was married, and my wife at the time decided she didn’t want to be married anymore. She said, ‘I’m not happy and I attribute my unhappiness to marriage’.

” I was living in the United States, and she asked to go back to Brazil. Her words were, ‘I want to go back to Brazil, I want to live there and I don’t want to be married anymore’.

‘I did everything I could to prevent the divorce from happening because that’s where the Christians conflict, ” Kaka said, recommending a book to everyone struggling with their marriage.

Recall that Kaka married his childhood sweetheart while at AC Milan in 2015 and they had a son and daughter together, before splitting a decade later.

However, Celico – who has since remarried – explained why they decided to split, as previously reported by The Sun.

‘Kaka never betrayed me,’ she said. ‘He treated me well, and he gave me a wonderful family, but I was not happy, something was missing. The problem was, he was too perfect for me.’

After their split in December 2015, Kaka struggled to deal with the divorce, as it conflicted with his Christian values.

He said: ‘I stayed single for a year, trying to assimilate the situation and dealing with it as a Christian, talking to the pastors, because the Bible tells you not to get divorced and I was there, getting divorced.’

However, the former AC Milan star has moved on and began dating Brazilian model Carolina Dias in 2017, with their engagement announced earlier this year.

They also have a one-year-old daughter together.

Kaka enjoyed a glittering career for the likes of Sao Paulo, AC Milan, Real Madrid, and Orlando City before retiring from the game in 2017.

Kaka’s highly decorated career saw him win the Champions League at the club level, whilst he earned 92 caps and won the World Cup with Brazil.