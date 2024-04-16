Kaka states the real reason his marriage collapsed, counters his ex-wife’s claim

Kaka states the real reason his marriage collapsed, counters his ex-wife’s claim

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 6:20 pm


Brazilian football star Kaka and Caroline Celico

Brazilian football star Kaka and Caroline Celico

 By Nehru Odeh

Brazilian football star Kaka has revealed the real reason his marriage collapsed, as he countered his ex-wife Caroline Celico’s earlier bizarre claim that they split up after 10 years because he (Kaka) was too perfect for her, Daily Mail reported.

Kaka, 41, breaking his silence in a podcast reported by Spanish outlet Sport, revealed he did everything he could to avoid the split, because of his strong religious values, noting that a Christian does not marry to get a divorce.

But the former Real. Madrid and Orlando City star said his ex-wife insisted that she didn’t want to be married anymore.

In his words:: “In 2015 I was married, and my wife at the time decided she didn’t want to be married anymore. She said, ‘I’m not happy and I attribute my unhappiness to marriage’.

” I was living in the United States, and she asked to go back to Brazil. Her words were, ‘I want to go back to Brazil, I want to live there and I don’t want to be married anymore’.

‘I did everything I could to prevent the divorce from happening because that’s where the Christians conflict, ” Kaka said, recommending a book to everyone struggling with their marriage.

Recall that Kaka married his childhood sweetheart while at AC Milan in 2015 and they had a son and daughter together, before splitting a decade later.

However, Celico – who has since remarried – explained why they decided to split, as previously reported by The Sun.

‘Kaka never betrayed me,’ she said. ‘He treated me well, and he gave me a wonderful family, but I was not happy, something was missing. The problem was, he was too perfect for me.’

After their split in December 2015, Kaka struggled to deal with the divorce, as it conflicted with his Christian values.

He said: ‘I stayed single for a year, trying to assimilate the situation and dealing with it as a Christian, talking to the pastors, because the Bible tells you not to get divorced and I was there, getting divorced.’

However, the former AC Milan star has moved on and began dating Brazilian model Carolina Dias in 2017, with their engagement announced earlier this year.

They also have a one-year-old daughter together.

Kaka enjoyed a glittering career for the likes of Sao Paulo, AC Milan, Real Madrid, and Orlando City before retiring from the game in 2017.

Kaka’s highly decorated career saw him win the Champions League at the club level, whilst he earned 92 caps and won the World Cup with Brazil.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu during a courtesy visit by Sturdy Group Six of the Senior Executive Course of NIPSS 44 mins ago

    Bagudu Tasks NIPSS to Interrogate Place of Digital Economy in Agenda 2050, NDP
    L-R: Director, Physical planning, Obafemi Awolowo University, Dr. Anthony Adebayo Owolabi, Director, Maintenance service, Obafemi Awolowo University, Enrg. Olawuyi Isaac Olasupo, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, Vice Chancellor Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire, Registrar, Obafemi Awolowo University, Mr. Kamarudeen Adetunji Bakare and Head, Dept. of Geology & Geophysics, Prof. Olatokunbo Adebayo Alao, after a meeting with the Hon. Minister in his office in Abuja, on April 16, 2024. 1 hour ago

    Why FG Suspended Mining Activities Within Obafemi Awolowo University and Its Environs
    Dr Aliyu Modibbo Umar, Special Adviser to the President on General Duties, represented the VP 1 hour ago

    VP Shettima Leads Tributes for Late Ezeife, Lauds Ex-Governor’s Visionary Leadership
    Abdullahi Ganduje 2 hours ago

    Purported Suspension of APC National Chairman – Devious Act of Imposters, Fake News
    Oil and Gold Trading 2 hours ago

    Oil and Gold Trading Guide for Nigerians
    President Bola Tinubu 3 hours ago

    Ten Years Since Chibok: Kidnapping Has Become an Illegal Industry Rewarded with Ransoms
    Bawale, Katsina new HoS 4 hours ago

    Governor Radda appoints Bawale Katsina as head of service
    Governor Namadi's delegation in a group photograph with Ethiopian officials 8 hours ago

    Governor Namadi takes campaign for wheat revolution to Ethiopia