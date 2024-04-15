Tension grips Rivers PDP as Court hears case to stop Secondus, Omehia from the party’s meetings tomorrow 

*My Life in Danger – Jones Titus Cries Out Over His Court Case against Secondus

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Tension has gripped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers as a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja last Friday has fixed tomorrow Tuesday, April 16 for the hearing of a suit seeking to stop the former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, from participating in the party’s meetings.

The meetings are the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Board of Trustees meetings.

Another suit filed by one Precious Wobosike of Ubima Ward 8 in Ikwerre local government area is also seeking to stop the sacked Rivers governor, Celestine Omehia, from attending the PDP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

However, Titus Jones, a member of the PDP at Ward 5, Ikuru Town, Andoni Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, (also Uche Secondus Ward), who had filed a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/440/2024 has raised alarm over alleged threat to his life and his family through series of anonymous phone calls.

In the suit, Secondus; PDP; acting PDP Chairman, Umar Damagun; PDP Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; PDP NEC; PDP National Working Committee (NWC); PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are 1st to 8th defendants respectively.

Jones, through his counsel, Joshua Musa, SAN, is seeking an order restraining the NEC, NWC, party’s chairman, secretary, and BoT from allowing Secondus to attend any of the meetings pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice, having been suspended from the party.

In the originating summons marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/436/24, Wobisike, also through Joshua Musa, SAN, sought an order of Injunction restraining Omehia from demanding from Anyanwu, the party’s secretary, any notice of meetings of the NEC.

He also sought an order of injunction restraining Omehia from attending any NEC meeting of the party or participating in the proceedings/deliberations of such meetings in any manner howsoever.

Also, Wobisike sought an order of injunction restraining Anyanwu from giving notice of meetings of the NEC to Omehia, “not being a former Governor of Rivers State”.

However, Jones has complained to Journalists that ever since the matter was filed he has been getting a series of death threats from unknown people threatening to kill him and his family concerning the court he went to over former PDP chairman, Hon. Uche Secondus.

His statement reads in part:

“My name is Jones, Titus. I am from Ikuru Town, Ward 5.

Sometimes, in the year 2020. Secondus was suspended from the party from His ward and He went to court and the court determined that the suspension stands. And since that time, He has not been called back to the party.”

“But to my greatest surprise, the same Secondus is still going to the N.W.C. meeting, while He is not a member of the party. So, as a party man that is loyal to the party and as they said “the court is the last hope of the common man”. So, I approach the court to interpret while the said person still goes to the N.W.C. meeting.”

“And since ever the matter was published, they went to court and it has been adjourned. I have been getting a series of threats from unknown people threatening to kill me and my family concerning the court I went to just for justice.

I hurt nobody, so I went to approach the court. Since the court is the last hope of the common man. So, I am calling on all security agencies; the police, the commissioner of police, AIG, and IGP to please come to my rescue. And, if anything happens to me or my family, the said person should be held responsible.” he said.

Our Correspondent reports that there has been a crisis about who controls the soul of PDP between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Nyesom Wike Minister of Federal Capital Territory since both fell apart less than four months after Fubara was sworn in.

It must be stated that there is evidence linking Wike with the suit, however, political observers believe that he would be an indirect beneficiary if the suit favors the litigants

Secondus, Maeba, Dr Abiye Sekibo former Minister of Transportation, and others who have been at loggerheads with Wike over not supporting his failed attempt to clinch the ticket of Presidential candidate but chose to support Atiku Abubakar. Atiku clinched the ticket but lost the Presidential election to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Wike had in recent media reports described the aforementioned Politicians who have openly declared support for Governor Fubara as” expired Politicians” whom he has defeated and will continue to defeat