Wale Adebanwi’s Guggenheim

Wale Adebanwi’s Guggenheim

Sunday, April 14, 2024 7:15 pm


Professor Wale Adebanwi2.webp

Professor Wale Adebanwi

Festus Adedayo

We live in a world where virtually all news that emanate from Nigeria are depressing stories of bloodshed, banditry, government’s insensitivity, corruption and all-what-ought-nots. Thus, when news of Nigerians who go outside the perceptional loop flows in, it does the reverse. One that hit the airwave last week was that of Nigerian professor, Wale Adebanwi, who bagged the prestigious Guggenheim Fellowship. The fellowship was said to have been awarded on the awardee’s trajectory of prior career achievements and exceptional promise. Adebanwi is the Presidential Penn Compact Professor of Africana Studies and Director of Centre for Africana Studies at the University of Pennsylvania, U.S. In a pool of thousands of academics, Adebanwi was finally chosen as one of the 188 winners of the 2024 awards.

Anyone who knew Adebanwi decades back as he burnt the midnight candle would not be surprised about what he has made of his life. I first got to know him around 1989 as he sneaked into Prof Alaba Ogunsanwo’s crowded class at the University of Lagos. I later learnt he was combining stringing jobs in Ibadan with the Tribune with some other tabloids, even as he schooled in the Mass Communication Department of the university. We were to later meet again in 1994 at the University of Ibadan as graduate students of the Political Science department. He finished tops in our Master’s class with a CGPA of about 72 per cent. He was to later hold two Ph.D degrees in Political Science from the University of Ibadan and another in Social Anthropology from the University of Cambridge, where he was a Bill and Melinda Gates Scholar.

Wale was instrumental to my eventual career path as a journalist with the Tribune and has since been a lifelong advisor. If you use Wale’s life as a guiding path in any endeavour, you seldom would come to grief. But for him, a life of academy would have been for me a mirage. The Guggenheim Fellowship was spot on in the choice of Adebanwi as a scholar who is generating new possibilities and pathways across the broader culture. I can testify

Once on a visit to his Oxford University office where he served as first African ever to be appointed as the Rhodes Professor of Race Relations and Director of the African Studies Centre at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, I was proud of my Nigerianness.

All the above, however, pale into insignificance when compared to Adebanwi’s humanity and humaneness. Perhaps borne out of his upbringing as son of a clergy, Wale’s life personifies piety and goodliness. This is to say congratulations to the Iresi, Osun State-born scholar who makes my generation very proud.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Brazilian football star Kaka and Caroline Celico 31 mins ago

    Kaka states the real reason his marriage collapsed, counters his ex-wife’s claim
    Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu during a courtesy visit by Sturdy Group Six of the Senior Executive Course of NIPSS 42 mins ago

    Bagudu Tasks NIPSS to Interrogate Place of Digital Economy in Agenda 2050, NDP
    L-R: Director, Physical planning, Obafemi Awolowo University, Dr. Anthony Adebayo Owolabi, Director, Maintenance service, Obafemi Awolowo University, Enrg. Olawuyi Isaac Olasupo, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, Vice Chancellor Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire, Registrar, Obafemi Awolowo University, Mr. Kamarudeen Adetunji Bakare and Head, Dept. of Geology & Geophysics, Prof. Olatokunbo Adebayo Alao, after a meeting with the Hon. Minister in his office in Abuja, on April 16, 2024. 1 hour ago

    Why FG Suspended Mining Activities Within Obafemi Awolowo University and Its Environs
    Dr Aliyu Modibbo Umar, Special Adviser to the President on General Duties, represented the VP 1 hour ago

    VP Shettima Leads Tributes for Late Ezeife, Lauds Ex-Governor’s Visionary Leadership
    Abdullahi Ganduje 2 hours ago

    Purported Suspension of APC National Chairman – Devious Act of Imposters, Fake News
    Oil and Gold Trading 2 hours ago

    Oil and Gold Trading Guide for Nigerians
    President Bola Tinubu 3 hours ago

    Ten Years Since Chibok: Kidnapping Has Become an Illegal Industry Rewarded with Ransoms
    Bawale, Katsina new HoS 4 hours ago

    Governor Radda appoints Bawale Katsina as head of service