Fubara Expresses Readiness to Tackle Rot in Education Sector Headlong 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government says the rot in the education sector caused by previous administration, would be vigorously tackled through required measures and headlong.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara stated this at a thanksgiving service organized to mark his victory at the Supreme Court by the Okrika Local Government Area chapter of Simplified Movement.

Governor Fubara, who was represented by the member representing Andoni-Opobo/ Nkoro Federal Constituency in the House of Reps, Hon Awajinombek Abiante, said the neglect was a deliberate plot to perpetually imprison the minds of the people.

According to him, “Indeed we have been imprisoned. We have been imprisoned for too long because a few days back if you recall there was a report that was released indicating that the majority of our schools don’t have a sufficient number of teachers, with another majority dilapidated.

‘I was touched because it did not happen in the last ten months, neither did it happen in the last two years, it was an accumulated neglect.”

The governor stressed that his administration is determined to reverse the trend by ensuring that Rivers people have access to quality education

According to him, “We have come to break the chain that has held us bound. We have started to guarantee a facelift to the famous Okrika Grammar School. The facelift will get to all schools from the rehabilitation program.

“Without no band, we have guaranteed that two revered stools of Krikese have been lifted to first-class status; Amanyanabo of Okochiri and Amanyanabo of Koniju. They are of first-class status as we speak and there was no band that sang anywhere when they were done.

“When the rehabilitation of Okrika Grammar School started, there was no band that was sang. That same way, every other demand of yours, every other entitlement of every part of this state shall be attended to without bands on our streets. This is your own government; this is our own government. The only thing we owe is our support, unfettered support, unshaken support. If that is guaranteed, we can go home and sleep.”

Chairman of the occasion, Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka urged politicians to always put the interest of their people above personal interest and warned against a situation where people elevate themselves to the status of God.

Also speaking, former managing director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mrs Ibim Semenitari noted Governor Fubara, has clearly shown his disposition towards peace.

“As Rivers people across the 23 LGAs, we are tired of consistent bickering in our state and our local government areas. To us, this is an opportunity to say to God, we are grateful for this victory that came to us without bickering. We are grateful that we have an opportunity to celebrate a governor who has a peaceful disposition.

“But beyond that is also a prayer by Rivers people to say, we are tired and we don’t want anymore crisis. We want our state to progress. We have a governor who is committed to driving development across the 23 local government areas of the state. For us, that is all that matters,” She summed up.

Earlier at the thanksgiving service, the Bishop Diocese of Okrika, Rt Rev.Enoch Atuboyedia urged people to recognize the sovereignty of God as He is the creator of all mankind.

The Cleric said current events in the state should be enough reason for people to celebrate God and added that every thanksgiving service should be God-centred.