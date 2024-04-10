Eid El Fitr: Namadi, Sanwo-Olu, Yusuf, Ganduje, Gwarzo, Barau, Obasa send goodwill messages

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa state Governor, Malam Umar Namadi has felicitated with Muslims on the Eid El Fitr celebrations, urging them to remain steadfast in prayers for the unity and development ot Nigeria, as they exhibit the traits of charity to build people and show patriotism for the development of Jigawa state and Nigeria.

Governor Namadi extended his warmest greetings to the people of Jigawa State and the entire Muslim ummah on the occasion of Eid el-Fitr 1445 AH, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, the Governor emphasized the importance of continuing the spirit of generosity beyond Ramadan, urging the well-to-do in society to maintain their support for the needy.

Governor Namadi highlighted the significance of Eid el-Fitr as not just a time for celebration but as a period for reflection on the values of patience, compassion, and communal support that are central to the Ramadan experience.

He praised the citizens for their steadfast faith and dedication during the fasting period, despite the economic hardship they faced.

The governor also called on all residents of Jigawa State and Nigeria to pray for the nation’s economic recovery and for improvements in national security, stressing the importance of unity and collective effort in overcoming the challenges facing the state and the country at large.

Governor Namadi emphasized his administration’s commitment to translating the visions encapsulated in his 12-point agenda into tangible realities for the people of Jigawa State, highlighting the importance of prioritizing such development initiatives to uplift the living standards of citizens and foster economic Prosperity across the state.

Sanwo-Olu Felicitates Muslims On Eid-El-Fitri

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rejoiced with Nigerians and residents of the State, particularly Muslim faithful, as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitri, which marks the end of a month-long spiritual renewal after 30 days of fasting, prayers, and other spiritual activities.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in an Eid-el-Fitri message issued by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Tuesday to commemorate the occasion, enjoined Muslims in Lagos State to continue on the path of spirituality, peaceful co-existence, and to remain tolerant of other religious denominations in the State, saying that Lagos was noted for religious harmony.

The Governor also assured Lagos residents that the economic challenges they are currently facing will soon be over because of the several intervention programmes by Lagos State and the Federal Government.

He said: “As we celebrate Eid-el-Fitri worldwide, I want to join millions of people around the world, to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters in Lagos State and in Nigeria Eid Mubarak. We thank God for sparing our lives to witness and celebrate the 2024 Eid-el-Fitri.

“Ramadan is very significant to Muslims across the world as one of the five pillars of Islam. Fasting during the month of Ramadan teaches us about abstinence from worldly pleasures, steadfastness in prayers, and total submission to the will of Allah in accordance with the Quranic injunctions.

“I urge the Muslim faithful in Lagos State to continue to live in peace and harmony with believers of other faiths as we have always been in the State. They should continue to emulate the good virtues inherent in Ramadan, such as helping the poor and the vulnerable in society, offering gratitude to Allah, and showing compassion and generosity to one another, among other good deeds.

“I want to also use this medium to urge Muslims as well as other religious denominations in the country to continue to offer prayers for continued peace and stability in Nigeria. We must all unite and work together for the growth and development of our state and the country.”

Governor Yusuf urges Muslim Ummah to uphold principles of patriotism, generosity

Kano State Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, has extended his warm felicitations to the Muslim Ummah and the populace of Kano for the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting, and extended his congratulations on the occasion of Eid el-Fitr.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the Governor underscored the significance of upholding the virtues of compassion, generosity, discipline, patriotism, and harmonious coexistence instilled during the sacred month of Ramadan.

“As Ramadan draws to a close and the Shawwal crescent is sighted, the principles of compassion, generosity, discipline, patriotism, and peaceful coexistence it instilled should be embraced by all individuals for the advancement of the society we collectively aspire to,” he stated.

He urged the esteemed citizens of Kano to supplicate for divine guidance for leadership across all echelons.

Governor Yusuf pledged to the people of Kano that his government will institute a conducive policy framework for peaceful cohabitation and unity for all.

“Promising days await the populace of Kano as the imminent administration under my stewardship will cultivate a propitious policy milieu for all to reside in peace and concord,” he said.

Governor Yusuf implored the residents of Kano to uphold patriotism and a spirit of tranquility while entreating for the peace and prosperity of Kano and Nigeria at large.

He also advised against reckless driving and other unbridled Eid festivities to ensure the safety of all residents and visitors of Kano.

The Governor extended his heartfelt wishes for a festive Eid al-Fitr celebration to the Muslim Ummah and the community of Kano.

Eid El Fitr: Governor Radda urges Katsina people to foster unity and harmony

Katsina state Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda has felicitated with Katsina Muslims on the 2024 Eid-il-Fitr celebrations, urging them to foster unity and harmony among communities, while imbibing the teachings of Ramadan.

This was contained in a Special Sallah message he personally signed on Tuesday evening.

The message reads: “On the joyous occasion of this year’s Eid-il-Fitr festivity, I warmly greet the entire Muslims and people of Katsina State. P

” In the aftermath of the 2024 Ramadan fasting, let us not forget the invaluable lessons of self-discipline, compassion, and spirituality that the last one month taught us.

“As we bid farewell to Ramadan, let us carry forward its teachings of empathy, generosity, and kindness into our daily lives.

“Let us strive to be better individuals, fostering unity and harmony within our communities.

” I urge you all, the good people of Katsina, to keep supporting our administration in its bid to change the narrative of our dear State.

“Indeed, your unwavering support is crucial in our journey to achieving progress and prosperity for our beloved Katsina.

“Together, let us work hand in hand to address the challenges facing our state and build a brighter future for generations to come.

“Without any equivocation, I remain steadfast in my commitment to fulfilling my entire campaign promises and steering Katsina State towards the promised land of accelerated socio-economic growth.

“Finally, let us all reiterate our pledge to contribute positively to the growth and development of our beloved state, as we celebrate this Eid.

“Happy Eid Mubarak!”

Ganduje urges support, prayers for Tinubu

The Chairman, of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has enjoined Nigerian Muslims to imbibe the lessons, and sacrifices of Ramadan in their day-to-day life.

He also appealed to Nogerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with prayers and words of encouragement assuring that the President is working day and night to bail out Nogeria’s economy and lead the country towards the path of prosperity.

According to him, with patience, perseverance and hope in God, Nigeria will regain its lost glory under President Tinubu.

A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, made available to newsmen, Ganduje said 30 days of spiritual cleansing, lessons, and its attendant sacrifices required to be imported into daily life to grow the nation.

The Chief Press Secretary quoted his principal to have said “Ramadan is indeed a month of patience, in it, we fast for the sake of Allah by enduring hunger, and thirst, extending love to all especially the less privileged in the society.

Dr Ganduje said Ramadan regenerates the inner being, encompasses love, and sacrifice, and that lessons must endure beyond the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations

Ganduje expressed hope that the patience, and spiritual lessons built throughout the month will be converted to positive influence for the wellbeing of the society.

Eid-ul-Fitr: Deputy Governor Gwarzo Urges Kano Residents to Embrace Peace, Unity

Kano state Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdusalam Gwarzo, has felicitated with Muslims in Kano o n the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, urging them to embrace peace and unity among themselves irrespective of political affiliations.

In a press statement issued Tuesday evening by his Spokesperson, Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, Deputy Governor Gwarzo emphasized the significance of Eid al-Fitr as a period for spiritual reflection, renewal, and strengthening the bonds of community.

The Deputy Governor who doubles as the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs urged Kano residents to embrace the spirit of forgiveness, compassion, and generosity that lies at the heart of the Eid celebration.

Gwarzo called on all Kano residents to use this Eid as an opportunity to recommit themselves to working together for peace, unity, and progress in the state.

He stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence and tolerance, regardless of religious or ethnic background.

The Deputy Governor expressed his sincere gratitude to the Muslim faithful in Kano for successfully completing the holy month of Ramadan.

He commended their dedication to fasting, prayer, and charity. He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to serving the people of Kano and working towards a brighter future for all.

While encouraging festive merriment, Deputy Governor Gwarzo reminded residents to celebrate responsibly and with due consideration for safety.

He thanked the Muslims ummah for their prayers for the country, and to the President, the Commander in Chief, President Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu

throughout the period.

Ganduje further called on the Muslim faithful to sustain their prayers for the country and give President Tunubu the benefit of the doubt to lead the country to the promised land.

“ I’m calling on all Nigerians irrespective of party affiliations to support our dear President. All discerning minds can attest to the fact that President Tinubu has taken some drastic measures to reposition our economy which has started paying. All we need now is to support the federal government to transform the country“

Speaker Obasa Congratulates Muslims

As Nigerian Muslims celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr with their counterparts across the world, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, says he joins other faithful in their steadfast belief that Almighty Allah will listen to their supplications and meet their needs at this time.

Dr. Obasa’s prayer came in his congratulatory message to Muslims for having the divine privilege from Allah to partake in the Ramadan.

According to Obasa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, the Eid-el-Fitr is not just a time to eat and be merry, but a day dedicated for thanksgiving to God for the strength and passion He has given the Muslim faithful.

“It is a day to reflect on the blessings and opportunities that have been granted by Allah just as it is a period to engage in acts of charity and love to one another.

“As emphasised in the Holy Book, Muslims are advised to give at this period and beyond. They are urged to share love and be compassionate while having the consciousness of Allah’s mercy upon us all.

“I congratulate Muslim faithful both in Lagos, Nigeria and the world for the successful conclusion of the Ramadan while praying that Allah hearkens to all our supplications throughout the period with the faith that He will continue to bless our state and country,” the Speaker said.

Obasa urged the citizens to mark the festival rededicating their lives to God and doubling their patriotism to the country for national prosperity.

“We all must continue to work hard as we build a peaceful, united and prosperous Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu while upholding the lessons that Ramadan brings.

“As Nigerians, regardless of our religious beliefs, we have a country that we aspire to see. We all have to make the country achieve that greatness by being more patriotic and working with the government.

“In the same vein, it has been an upward progression for Lagos. The result of the effective collaboration among the arms of the government is very obvious.

“At the House of Assembly, our pro-people direction has resulted in legislation, motions and resolutions that have brought happiness to the residents of our state. We promise to continue to build on our successes.

“On behalf of my family, colleagues at the House, the management and staff of the Assembly, I wish our Muslim brothers and sisters a beautiful celebration,” Dr. Obasa said.