Governor Yusuf to NNPP members: Mobillize more members for us to conquer Nigeria’s problems

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has tasked members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), nationwide, to mobilize more members for the party to galvanize enough political energy to conquer the myriad of problems facing Nigeria.

According to a Statement by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Governor Yusuf made the call, during a goodwill address he delivered at the NNPP’s Convention held in Abuja on Saturday.

He urged all members of the NNPP to rededicate themselves to advancing the party’s principles and foundational values.

Governor Yusuf encouraged party members to persevere in reaching out and mobilizing additional individuals to join the party.

He emphasized that the effort to expand membership must be heightened.

Governor Yusuf also listed some of his achievements during the eight months following his assumption of the office of Kano State governor under the NNPP banner.

The Governor mentioned that despite enduring over eight months of legal battles aimed at disrupting the governance of Kano State, he was able to achieve significant milestones.

Governor Yusuf highlighted fulfilling his campaign promises and promoting the party’s manifesto by initiating the recovery, reconstruction, and establishment of free Pediatric Care services at Hasiya Bayero Pediatric Hospital in Kano.

He mentioned fulfilling the commitment to organizing mass weddings for widows and divorcees, sponsoring 1,800 couples to marry under government auspices.

He recalled that his administration reinstated first-class foreign scholarships, supporting 1,001 first-class graduates to pursue advanced degrees at various universities worldwide.

“Assistance was also provided to Kano State students enrolled in tertiary education institutions within Nigeria to settle their registration fees.

“The government made substantial progress in renovating and upgrading numerous elementary and post-elementary schools across the State, as well as reopening 21 out of the 26 skill acquisition institutes that had been closed by the previous administration.

” Construction of approximately 100 new girls’ secondary schools has commenced,” he stated.

Governor Yusuf said to recover misappropriated state assets and properties, his administration established a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to thoroughly investigate these matters and ensure justice for the State and its residents.