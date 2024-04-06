APC leader tips Leke Abejide for Tinubu’s economic team

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

An All Progressive Congress (APC), member, Seyi Olorunsola has advised Presisent Bola Ahmed Tinubu to include Chief Leke Abejide in his economic team, going by his wealth of experience in agriculture, commerce, trade and human development.

Accorring to him, Leke has the potentials to help Nigeria navigate its socioeconomic challenges.

Olorunsola, in a statement, on Saturday, said, “Abejide boasts massive track records in developmental projects; hence, Tinubu should tap into his blueprint for effective governance and inclusive growth by appointing him to the national economic team.

“In light of his exemplary track record and dedication to economic revitalization, it is imperative for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider harnessing Abejide’s expertise by inviting him to join the National Economic Team.

“His wealth of knowledge and pragmatic approach to economic stimulation can undoubtedly contribute significantly to Nigeria’s overall development agenda.”

The APC stalwart also described Abejide as a great pride of the Okun people of Kogi State and a rising political star in the country.

He added that, ” In the heart of Nigeria’s political landscape, where trust in leadership often falters, Honourable Leke Abejide stands as a beacon of hope and pragmatic leadership for the Okun Nation. Representing the Yagba East/West Mopa Muro Federal Constituency in the Nigerian House of Representatives, Abejide has consistently exemplified a commitment to his constituents, bridging the trust deficit that has long plagued Nigerian politics.

“Since assuming office in 2019, Abejide has upheld his campaign promises with unwavering dedication, elevating the socioeconomic status of his constituency and beyond. His approach transcends mere rhetoric, as evidenced by his initiatives spanning various sectors crucial to the prosperity of the Okun Nation.

“One of Abejide’s remarkable achievements lies in infrastructure development, particularly in road construction. Recognizing the significance of efficient transportation networks, he has not only attracted federal intervention but also tirelessly lobbied state and federal authorities to address the neglected roadways, thereby facilitating the movement of goods and services and stimulating the local economy.

“Furthermore, Abejide’s commitment to youth empowerment has been exemplary. By securing employment opportunities in Federal Institutions like the Army, Police, Navy, Airforce and Civil Defence as well as covering examination fees for thousands of students for WAEC/NECO since 2019 to date, he has actively contributed to alleviating unemployment and fostering educational advancement in the region.

“The impact of Abejide’s leadership extends beyond the realms of governance, as evidenced by his philanthropic endeavors through the Leke Abejide Foundation. From supporting widows to empowering vulnerable children, his foundation serves as a beacon of hope for the marginalized segments of society.

“Agriculture stands as a cornerstone of Abejide’s vision for economic revitalization in the Okun Nation. Through the extensive distribution of agricultural inputs and the promotion of large-scale sesame cultivation for export, he is not only bolstering the local economy but also attracting foreign investment to the region.