APC leader tips Leke Abejide for Tinubu’s economic team

APC leader tips Leke Abejide for Tinubu’s economic team

Saturday, April 6, 2024 6:20 pm


President Bola Tinubu6

President Bola Tinubu

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

An All Progressive Congress (APC), member, Seyi  Olorunsola has advised Presisent Bola Ahmed Tinubu to include Chief Leke Abejide in his economic team, going by his wealth of experience in agriculture, commerce, trade and human development.

Accorring to him, Leke has the potentials to help Nigeria  navigate its socioeconomic challenges.

Olorunsola, in a statement,  on Saturday, said,  “Abejide boasts massive track records in developmental projects; hence, Tinubu should tap into his blueprint for effective governance and inclusive growth by appointing him to the national economic team.

“In light of his exemplary track record and dedication to economic revitalization, it is imperative for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider harnessing Abejide’s expertise by inviting him to join the National Economic Team.

“His wealth of knowledge and pragmatic approach to economic stimulation can undoubtedly contribute significantly to Nigeria’s overall development agenda.”

The APC stalwart also described Abejide as a great pride of the Okun people of Kogi State and a rising political star in the country.

He added that, ” In the heart of Nigeria’s political landscape, where trust in leadership often falters, Honourable Leke Abejide stands as a beacon of hope and pragmatic leadership for the Okun Nation. Representing the Yagba East/West Mopa Muro Federal Constituency in the Nigerian House of Representatives, Abejide has consistently exemplified a commitment to his constituents, bridging the trust deficit that has long plagued Nigerian politics.

“Since assuming office in 2019, Abejide has upheld his campaign promises with unwavering dedication, elevating the socioeconomic status of his constituency and beyond. His approach transcends mere rhetoric, as evidenced by his initiatives spanning various sectors crucial to the prosperity of the Okun Nation.

“One of Abejide’s remarkable achievements lies in infrastructure development, particularly in road construction. Recognizing the significance of efficient transportation networks, he has not only attracted federal intervention but also tirelessly lobbied state and federal authorities to address the neglected roadways, thereby facilitating the movement of goods and services and stimulating the local economy.

“Furthermore, Abejide’s commitment to youth empowerment has been exemplary. By securing employment opportunities in Federal Institutions like the Army, Police, Navy, Airforce and Civil Defence as well as covering examination fees for thousands of students for WAEC/NECO since 2019 to date, he has actively contributed to alleviating unemployment and fostering educational advancement in the region.

“The impact of Abejide’s leadership extends beyond the realms of governance, as evidenced by his philanthropic endeavors through the Leke Abejide Foundation. From supporting widows to empowering vulnerable children, his foundation serves as a beacon of hope for the marginalized segments of society.

“Agriculture stands as a cornerstone of Abejide’s vision for economic revitalization in the Okun Nation. Through the extensive distribution of agricultural inputs and the promotion of large-scale sesame cultivation for export, he is not only bolstering the local economy but also attracting foreign investment to the region.

“Beyond legislative duties, Abejide has assumed a proactive role in addressing longstanding issues facing the Okun Nation, demonstrating a willingness to tackle challenges head-on. His proactive approach and tangible results underscore his effectiveness as a leader committed to tangible progress.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    President Bola Tinubu 6 mins ago

    President Tinubu to observe Eid-el-fitriin Lagos
    The cash donation ceremony 5 hours ago

    Kano CAS IJMB class 2002 donates over N1.6 million  to 31 orphans
    Governor Oyebanji while inaugurating a new office complex built by the Ekiti state Chapter of NURTW in Ado Ekiti 7 hours ago

    My govt’ll not relent investing in road infrastructure, Gov Oyebanji assures transport unions
    Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Governor  Abba Kabir Yusuf 9 hours ago

    Ganduje to Yusuf:  Probe Your Failures, Not My Family
    Funara and Wike 11 hours ago

    Fubara roars: ‘Parade yourself as member of the fake list of officials of PDP CTC and be prosecuted’
    High Commissioner of Australia, Leilani Bin-Juda 21 hours ago

    Mining, education in focus as President Tinubu receives letters of credence from newly-appointed ambassadors
    President Bola Tinubu  and Jim Obazee 23 hours ago

    President Tinubu thanks Jim Obazee for services as Special Investigator of the CBN at Conclusion of Assignment
    Bobrisky's real face 1 day ago

    Updated: Bobrisky convicted of mutilation of Naira, to be sentenced 9 April