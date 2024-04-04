Student Loan: Kogi Governor commends President Tinubu 

Thursday, April 4, 2024 5:39 pm


Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo and President Tinubu

Kogi State Governo  Ahmed Usman Ododo has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for assenting to the Nigeria Student Loan Act, which establishes the Nigeria Education Loan Fund, NELFUND.
Reacting to Wednesday’s signing of the Student Loan Appropriation Bill into law, Governor Ododo noted that the Student Loan Act will improve the quality of education and increase access to education for millions of Nigerian youth population and children from disadvantaged social and economic background.
In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ismaila Isah,
the Governor expressed delight that President Tinubu is placing premium on the provision of quality education to Nigerians, adding that education is a veritable tool for empowering the people and an enabler for more Nigerians to ascend the socio-economic ladder irrespective of their  social and economic backgrounds.
Governor Ododo noted that by assenting to the Student Loan Act, President Tinubu has further demonstrated uncommon determination to transform the education sector in Nigeria thereby providing the impetus for the acquisition of skills required to meet Nigeria’s manpower needs in response to emerging realities of the development agenda of the country.
Ododo who praised the President for according high priority to the development of education, noted that the Student Loan Act and its provisions are clear evidence that education is critical to the attainment of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President.
The governor also assured of his administration’s commitment to enhance access to quality education in Kogi State by expanding the scale of educational infrastructure and providing needed resources to skill up the youth population in the state.

