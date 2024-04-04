One week one trouble: Bobrisky lands in EFCC’s net

By Nehru Odeh

There seems to be more trouble for controversial cross dresser Idris Okuneye as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested and detained him over abuse of naira, spraying of naira notes and currency mutilation among others, Punch reported.

Bobrisky was arrested in Lagos on Wednesday night, and is currently being detained at the Lagos Command of the EFCC.

And as the title of the novel, “One Week One Trouble” by popular writer Anezi Okoro says, every week seems to spell new trouble for Bobrisky. Bobrisky has been embroiled in several controversies over the past weeks including his war of words with rave of the moment Portable.

Confirming the development in a telephone interview on Thursday, the spokesperson for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, noted that Bobrisky would be charged to court.

Oyewale said, “Bobrisky is with us. He was arrested last night in Lagos, and he is at our Lagos command. We arrested him for alleged abuse of naira notes, spraying of nara notes, and currency mutilation, among others.

“We are very serious about restoring the dignity of the naira. Though our investigation is still ongoing, but he will definitely be charged to court soon.”