Economic hardship:  UK-based NGO urges President Tinubu to intensify fight against poverty

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

A United Kingdom based Non Governmental Organization (NGO), Freivan Supports Services UK, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intensify the fight against poverty in Nigeria through introduction of vibrant policies and programmes that enhance job creation, youth and women empowerment.

The NGO also appealed to Nigerians to exhibit the spirit of peace, unity and make sacrifices that will enhance socio-economic development in Nigeria.

The Managing Director of the firm, Moses Ted Andishu , who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of Moses Ted Andishu Initiative, in a Statement made available to journalists in Kano, said the ongoing economic reforms in Nigeria would only yield the desired dividends, if all critical stakeholders are mobilized to play their role with the sense of national commitment and pride.

According to the Statement, signed by the Country Director , FreIvan Nigeria, Joseph Andishu, on behalf of the Managing Director , Nigerians should extend the lessons taught during the Christian Lenten season and the Muslim Ramadan fasting period to pilot their national lives and ensure renewed hope for national development.

The Statement also urged the Muslim faithful to hold strongly to the virtues of Ramadan, in the conduct of their national lives , adding that, “this will help to flourish Nigeria’s march to the zenith of national development.”

The FreIvan honcho appealed to Nigerians to be optimistic about the economic future of the nation, insisting that the current hardship will not prevail forever.

He then urged governments at all levels to embrace and promote policies that will usher in an improved business environment, thriving of entrepreneurship for the creation of a more meaningful life for all Nigerians.

He tasked the youths to arise to the task associated with the acquisition of the skills for wealth creation, adding that the days of dominance and pursuit of white-collar jobs are over.

According to him, “millions of Nigerian youths are lacking behind in equipping themselves with the requisite knowledge and scalling up to explore the mass wealth that are available in the real estate sector, Artificial Intelligence, medical services, sports and education.

“It is time to ask our youths to take up the challenge to pursue wealth creation in the financial sector, AI, sports, entertainment, real estate and medical services.

“We have to move away from the mentality of total dependence on governments to create jobs, we live in an era where and when wealth creation is the sole dominant route to having a good means of livelihood.

“We pray that God will grant us all the blessings of Easter, we also pray that Allah will grant us motivation and inspiration to benefit from the blessings of the holy month of Ramadan.

“But we also need to seize this blessed period to reflect on the need for a change of economic direction., our governments must promote and pursue policies’ that will help eliminate poverty and work with genuine individuals and organizations that nurse similar ambition.

” There exist the urgent need for hastened efforts to address the national economic challenges confronting us as a nation, this we can only achieve, if we are all well informed on our roles as governments, citizens, organized labour groups, public servants and businesses, making impactful economic progress is a onerous joint, task no doubt there are brighter days ahead for Nigerians, but we must all rise to the challenges before us.”