Liberia: Boakai Commences Race to Eliminate Ghost Workers, Beef Up Revenue

Liberia: Boakai Commences Race to Eliminate Ghost Workers, Beef Up Revenue

Saturday, March 30, 2024 5:55 pm


Liberian President, Joseph Boakai

Liberian President, Joseph Boakai

Abubakar Hashim

The Boakai administration, through the Civil Service Agency, CSA, has commenced an exercise to eliminate ghost workers, through a forensic audit of payrolls across major spending agencies in Liberia, spanning 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2023.

The audit will be conducted by the General Audit Commission, GAC, with full Presidential backing.

The prime purpose is to unearth financial irregularities, mainly through ghost workers that have depleted the treasury, despite automation of Liberia’s payroll system, initiated by the United Bank of Africa, UBA, few years ago.

The Director General, CSA, Josiah Joekai, revealed this move at the weekly press briefing at the Ministry of Information, monitored by TheNEWS.

Liberia, comparatively, accounts for huge discrepancies in government payroll system.
The targeted entities include the notorious Ministry of Presidential Affairs, National Police, National Fire Force, Liberia Armed Forces, Liberia Immigration Services, among others.

The Boakai government aims at comprehensive reforms to beef up depleting revenues, in order to enhance fiscal operations.

The measures also aim to address incredible financial mismanagement in the civil service, to render it more accountable and efficient

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Festus Adedayo 1 hour ago

    Tinubu’s budget arithmetic, drums and KWAM 1
    3 hours ago

    Azuh’s Journalism Success Bible
    Former President Obasanjo, left, and Governor Obaseki.jpg 3 hours ago

    Obasanjo to those in power: Do your best, look after your people
    Engineer Dave Umahi fielding qiestions from journalists in Ado Ekiti 14 hours ago

    FG to speed up work on Ekiti roads, Umahi assures Oyebanji during road inspection
    CP Disu 17 hours ago

    Rivers: Police arrest man, 25, over abduction,defilement of 13- year old girl
    The Olu of Odeda, Royal Majesty (Oba) David Ishola Olorunshola during the borehole commissioning 19 hours ago

    Foundation provides succour to Ilagbe villagers
    Abdullahi Ganduje.jpg 21 hours ago

    Ganduje to Christians on Easter: pray for national unity, peace and prosperity
    Francis Van-Lare 23 hours ago

    Man opens up on the list of the ladies he’s slept with 