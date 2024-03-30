Foundation provides succour to Ilagbe villagers

Friday, 29th March2024, was a day of joy and relief for the people of Ilagbe as their long standing dream was realised through the benevolence of Olukayode Sotayo Foundation a brainchild of Olukayode Sotayo

Ilagbe, a village in Odeda, Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun state have always faced the challenge of getting water.

The problem of water in this village is usually exacerbated during the dry season as the local wells and streams dry up.

Having had a first-hand experience of what Ilagbe villagers go through to get water in one of his visits to the village, the foundation decided ameliorate the problem.

Hence, plans were set in motion to provide not just an ordinary borehole but an industrial borehole that could withstand the low water levels during the dry season and continuously provide clean and potable water for the villagers.

Further, in realisation of the epileptic state of electricity supply in the country, the foundation also provided a stand-by generator to ensure water is readily available at all times.

Speaking at the commissioning, the Olu of Odeda, Royal Majesty (Oba) David Ishola Olorunshola, lauded the donor, while calling on other sons and daughters of the community to emulate the same gesture. The monarch reiterated that the borehole would bring relief to the community and its environs, stating that efforts to access water in times past had been herculean.

“This is a commendable gesture from one of our sons who is in the diaspora. So, I am using this opportunity to call on other sons and daughters of this local government, who are in government, to also remember their community for good,” he said.

While officially handing over the infrastructure to the villagers, the visibly emotional representative of the foundation, Mr Seun Sotayo expressed his satisfaction at the completion and delivery of the project.

According to him “Ever since my brother, Kayode Sotayo, came to this village on one of his visitation to Nigeria and he saw what people went through to get water, he told me he had the feeling of coming to their aid.

“At first, he thought of just providing ordinary borehole for the villagers, but we were advised go for an industrial borehole so as to cope with the drop in water levels which usually make it very hard to get water during the dry season.

“I am so happy the foundation have completed this project and hand it over to the villagers; apart from making water available at all times, it will also make their lives easier and boost their businesses”.

Olukayode Sotayo Foundation has also promised to deliver further projects to other villages and communities in Odeda.

The villagers including the young and old could not hide their joy as they loudly shouted Kay! Kay!! Kay!!! during and after the event.