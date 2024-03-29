Orelope-Adefulire Celebrates Tinubu On 72nd Birthday

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, SSAP-SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 72nd Birthday.

In a congratulatory message by her media aide, Desmond Utomwen on Friday, Princess Orelope-Adefulire expressed that the 72nd birthday milestone of the President is worth celebrating with drums and trumpets, recognizing his extraordinary dedication to uplifting the downtrodden and his achievements as an administrator, Lagos State Governor, political strategist, and pro-democracy activist.

“Though Mr. President has said we should not roll out the drums to celebrate him this time around, we cannot but acknowledge his commitment to the socio-economic growth of our country and his determination to usher in a new era of shared economic prosperity in Nigeria.

“As a great visionary leader and grandmaster of progressive politics, you’ve exemplified our democratic ideals and spearheaded the fight for democracy in Nigeria. Your dedication to transforming our socio-political and economic landscape is commendable, and I’m confident in your ability to overcome our nation’s challenges,” the former deputy governor of Lagos said in the statement.

Your landmark achievements as Governor of Lagos State are a testament to your leadership prowess. Serving under you as Commissioner was an honour, and I believe your Midas touch will continue to benefit our country at the national level.

“I, therefore, join other Nigerians to celebrate a steadfast and focused leader, a builder of men and women, and a political colossus whose imprints on the political, socio-economic, and democratic development of Nigeria will forever remain indelible.

“I celebrate you, sir, on this your 72nd birthday for your faith and devotion to the development of our country. You are a courageous visionary leader who is not afraid to take difficult decisions, yet you are always on the lookout for the downtrodden and the vulnerable segments of our society.

“On behalf of my family and the staff of the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, I congratulate Your Excellency on this milestone while praying that God Almighty will continue to keep you in good health and give you the wisdom to take our country towards your dream of shared prosperity in which No One Is Left Behind,” the statement concluded.