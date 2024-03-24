Senegal: Both Leading Candidates, Ba, Faye, Confident Of First Ballot Victory, But Runoff Likely

Senegal: Both Leading Candidates, Ba, Faye, Confident Of First Ballot Victory, But Runoff Likely

Sunday, March 24, 2024 6:30 pm


Anointed Government Candidate, Amadou Ba, casting his vote today at HLM Grand Medine Polling Station in Dakar

Anointed Government Candidate, Amadou Ba, casting his vote today at HLM Grand Medine Polling Station in Dakar

Abubakar Hashim

Today’s much-awaited election in Senegal has been peaceful, with a large turnout, mainly of women and youths.

There were 17 Presidential candidates on today’s ballot, but the two leading candidates, Amadou Ba, of the ruling Benno Boko Yakaar BBY coalition party and his arch-rival and opposition candidate, Bassirou Faye, of the anti-establishment Pastef Party, are widely expected to emerge likely winner.

Opposition Candidate, Bassiro Faye, casts his votes today at Ndieganiao in Mbour Polling Station

Opposition Candidate, Bassiro Faye, casts his votes today at Ndieganiao in Mbour Polling Station

Both candidates expect first-round victory, but a likely runoff is expected, as no single candidate is expected to poll above 50% votes in the first round.

Senegal, is the only West African country, known as the beacon of smooth transition, with no record of coups.

Voters, mainly women, cast their votes at Ecole Alhassan N’diaye Allou in central Dakar

Voters, mainly women, cast their votes at Ecole Alhassan N’diaye Allou in central Dakar

There was a hitch in its democratic history when incumbent President Macky Sall attempted a derail the country’s democracy but was sticky resisted by the constitutional court, Civil Society Organisations and the Press.

*Abubakar Hashim is West Africa Bureau Chief of the News Magazine

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Tiv Dancers. Courtesy, Google 20 mins ago

    Need For Peace and Unity Harped on at Annual Tiv Day
    The contractor to handle the Lagos-Calabar Coastal superhighway has moved to site 1 hour ago

    Work kicks off barely a month after FEC approved construction of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Superhighway
    From left, Tinubu, Obi amd Atiku 3 hours ago

    Release of Kaduna kidnapped school children: Obi, Atiku happy with Tinubu, but…
    The rescued Kuriga school children 14 hours ago

    How the 287 abducted Kuriga students were released – Kaduna Governor, Uba Sani
    Nwosu delivering a speech on behalf of the Governor at the 2024 Annual General Meeting(AGM) of Anambra State Chapter of NIPR 15 hours ago

    Encourage Healthy Competitions on Community Development Among Wealthy Individuals  – Nwosu tasks NIPR Members
    Gunmen 16 hours ago

    Abductors of Edo PDP chairman, contact family, demand ₦500mn ransom
    L-R: Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, Zouera Youssoufou, Group Executive Director, Commercial Operations, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Fatima Aliko Dangote, President, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote and the Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, presenting a bag of 10kg rice to one of the beneficiaries at the flag-off ceremony of Aliko Dangote Foundation’s (ADF), Food Intervention Programme, which was launched in Kano on Saturday 17 hours ago

    Dangote distributes N15bn food across Nigeria to cushion hunger
    Femi Falana 17 hours ago

    Official Negligence Led to Death of Two Nasarawa University Students