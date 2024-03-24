Senegal: Both Leading Candidates, Ba, Faye, Confident Of First Ballot Victory, But Runoff Likely

Abubakar Hashim

Today’s much-awaited election in Senegal has been peaceful, with a large turnout, mainly of women and youths.

There were 17 Presidential candidates on today’s ballot, but the two leading candidates, Amadou Ba, of the ruling Benno Boko Yakaar BBY coalition party and his arch-rival and opposition candidate, Bassirou Faye, of the anti-establishment Pastef Party, are widely expected to emerge likely winner.

Both candidates expect first-round victory, but a likely runoff is expected, as no single candidate is expected to poll above 50% votes in the first round.

Senegal, is the only West African country, known as the beacon of smooth transition, with no record of coups.

There was a hitch in its democratic history when incumbent President Macky Sall attempted a derail the country’s democracy but was sticky resisted by the constitutional court, Civil Society Organisations and the Press.

*Abubakar Hashim is West Africa Bureau Chief of the News Magazine