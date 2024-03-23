Pro-Wike Rivers Lawmakers override Fubara assent, pass Assembly Service Commission(Amendment Bill)

*Gives First Reading to Public Procurement (Amendment) Bill

Again the loyalists of Nyesom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital Territory FCT led by Martin Amaewhule in Rivers State House of Assembly, on Friday, overrode Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s assent to pass the Rivers State House of Assembly (Amendment) Bill into Law.

Recall, that the House passed the Assembly Service Commission (Amendment) Bill on the 15th of February, 2024, and transmitted the same to Governor Siminialayi Fubara for assent.

According to the Martins Wachukwu, the media aide to Amaewhule in signed press statement said that “Displeased by the Governor’s failure to assent to the Bill within the constitutional window of thirty days, the House decided to override the Governor’s Assent

“Remarking on the Bill which was represented by the Majority Leader, Hon. Major Jack, and debated by Members, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, cited Section 100(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as altered, which empowers the House to override the Governor, where the Governor withholds his assent. The Speaker then put the question, and in accordance with the constitutional provision of two-third majority votes, 24 Members present unanimously agreed to override the Governor”.

Commenting further, Rt. Hon. Amaewhule described the amendment to the House of Assembly Service Commission Law as one that merely returned the power donated to the House by the Principal Law in the appointment of the Chairman and members of the Assembly Service Commission; stressing that the amendment is in the best interest of staff of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and wondered why the Governor refused to give assent to the Bill.

The Speaker reiterated the House commitment to the continuous strengthening of institutions in the State; adding that with the passage, the Bill has now assumed the garb of law by virtue of section 100(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as altered.

Earlier, the House gave First Reading to the Rivers State Public Procurement (Amendment) Bill, 2024, sponsored by Hon. Lemchi Nyeche, Member representing Ikwerre Constituency. The Bill seeks to amend the Rivers State Public Procurement (Amendment) Law No. 1 of 2021 and other related matters.

Our Correspondent reports that this the second time that the Lawmakers override Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s assent to Bills passed by the Lawmakers since the political crisis between Governor Fubara and Wike started barely five months into the tenure of this administration until President Bola Ahmed Tinubu brokered peace.

The Speaker had earlier accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of not planning to conduct local government elections in the state, saying “by the reasons given by the Governor it means he doesn’t plan to conduct local government elections in the state”.

Amaewhule said, “the key thing here is that this law removes the power of the Governor to appoint Caretaker Committee Chairmen for the Local Governments, the Governor is not happy that we’re removing his powers to appoint caretaker chairmen”,. Amaewhule said.

The 4 Laws passed are:

1-The Rivers Local Government Amendment Law

2-The Rivers State Traditional Rulers Amendment Law

3-The Rivers State Advertisement and Use of State Owned Property Prohibition repeal law.

4- The Rivers State Funds Management and Financial Autonomy Law.

