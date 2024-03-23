Police foil armed robbery attack, kill three robbers in gunfight

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command on Thursday night March 21, 2024, foiled an armed robbery operation on Prisigbara/Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic Road in Khana Local Government Area.

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, Spokesperson for the Police command while confirming the incident in a statement on Friday, March 22, 2024, said In a coordinated effort, officers from the Police Division, Bori, and the Anti-Cultism Unit, Bori, were dispatched to the scene following a distress call.

SP Koko stated that on the arrival of the police personnel, the robbers engaged them in gunfire but due to the superior firepower of the Police, the assailants were subdued, and the robbery operation was successfully thwarted.

The Police Image Maker revealed that tragically, during the exchange, three of the suspects sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to the Police Clinic in Bori where they were pronounced dead upon arrival.

SP Koko stated that the deceased was identified as Monday Sulole, a notorious armed robber and cultist, also known as “Oyoyo” Sulole, aged 25 and hails from Yeghe in Gokana Local Government Area, was responsible for numerous cult clashes and armed robberies in the Ogoni axis of Rivers State.

She said the Police recovered several items from the robbers, including, one locally-made revolver pistol with three live ammunition, one locally-made shotgun with three cartridges, a machete, and several charms.

“We assure the community that the area has returned to normalcy, and we have implemented increased police patrols in and around the vicinity to ensure the safety of residents.

“The Rivers State Police Command acknowledges the concerns raised by the community regarding the harassment and robbery of students, particularly in the densely populated area. This successful operation is expected to bring much-needed relief to the community. We urge residents to continue cooperating with the police, as your support is instrumental in our ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security

“The Commissioner of Police Rivers State, CP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, assures the public that the Rivers State Police Command remains resolute in its commitment to safeguarding lives and property within the state. We will continue to employ professional and proactive measures to combat criminal activities and ensure the overall safety and well-being of all residents” SP Koko said.