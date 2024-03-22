Undergrads Die in Nasarawa Palliative Stampede

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

At least two students of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, NSUK, have been confirmed dead and seventeen injured, following a stampede that occurred as the Nasarawa State government prepared to share palliatives with the students in the Institution. The victims are believed to be among those who sustained multiple injuries at the University’s convocation ground, where the event was billed to be held.

Governor Sule Abdullahi on Monday, flagged off the distribution of rice and five thousand naira to students in tertiary institutions across the State, to cushion the effects of soaring inflation and hardship gripping the country. The distribution had been accomplished at the State-owned Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia, the College of Education and the Federal University, Lafia.

The National President of the Nasarawa State Students Association, Yunusa Baduku told a news medium that many of the victims had been taken to the hospital. “What happened this morning at the Nasarawa State University is uncalled for, and very pathetic. After we arranged for the distribution of palliatives to the students, which was to be held at the University’s Convocation Square, the students suddenly arrived at the venue and overpowered the security. They broke through the gate into the Convocation Square where the bags of rice were to be shared,” he was quoted to have said.

The incident at NSUK brought to focus the difficulties in the sharing of the items to the beneficiaries. A former Chairman of Karu Local Government Area, Sam Akala is quoted as blaming the authorities for the unfortunate incident. “No government palliatives are worth the life of any citizen. Government must ensure that those involved in these wicked acts are brought to book and face the full wrath of the law.”

In a press statement signed by Ibrahim Adra, his press secretary, Governor Abdullahi Sule said the incident was reportedly perpetrated by “suspected hoodlums and some misguided students[who] forced their way into the school’s convocation ground to cart away the rice kept at the venue meant for distribution as palliatives to students.” The governor sent his condolence to the relatives of the deceased while praying to God to grant those who died a peaceful repose.

The statement added that Engr. Sule has mandated the “Authorities of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi and security agencies to commence an immediate investigation into the unfortunate occurrence to unveil those behind it,” it read. The governor pledged to continue the palliative distribution exercise and will not be distracted.