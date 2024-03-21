Shattered Accusations Takes Houston By Storm

Shattered Accusations Takes Houston By Storm

Thursday, March 21, 2024 10:21 am


In a stunning collaboration between visionary director Douglas Enogieru and the creative minds at Livewire Productionz LLC, the eagerly awaited film “Shattered Accusations” has been unveiled to the world. Shot against the breathtaking backdrop of Houston, Texas, this cinematic masterpiece promises to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and stunning visuals.

Penned by the talented Benjamin Bitrus GBEMANAYI, the story of “Shattered Accusations” originated during the tumultuous days of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Inspired by the chaos and misinformation swirling around the globe, Enogieru felt compelled to craft a tale that delves into the complexities of truth, propaganda, and familial bonds. With GBEMANAYI’s deft touch, the screenplay blossomed into a poignant exploration of human relationships in the face of adversity.

Fuelled by a shared passion for storytelling, Enogieru enlisted the expertise of his trusted collaborators, including producer Desmond Utomwen , Ajayi Osahon to bring “Shattered Accusations” to life. Together, they assembled a talented cast and crew, led by director of photography AJAYI OSAHON, whose creative vision breathed life into every frame of the film.

The casting process was meticulous, with each role carefully tailored to the talents of the actors involved. Esosa Omo,Nae Su, and T.Denise Johnson deliver standout performances, bringing depth and authenticity to their characters of Marcus, Frazier, and Julia, respectively. Their on-screen chemistry is palpable, drawing viewers into the heart of the story with every scene.

As “Shattered Accusations” embarks on its festival journey, Enogieru and the entire team invite audiences to join them on this unforgettable cinematic experience. With its powerful themes and compelling storytelling, this film promises to spark conversation and resonate with viewers around the world.

Be sure to share the poster and trailer, and stay tuned for updates as “Shattered Accusations” takes the film world by storm.

In a stunning collaboration between visionary director Douglas Enogieru and the creative minds at Livewire Productionz LLC, the eagerly awaited film “Shattered Accusations” has been unveiled to the world. Shot against the breathtaking backdrop of Houston, Texas, this cinematic masterpiece promises to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and stunning visuals.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Dr Dele Alake and the marshals 54 mins ago

    Alake Unveils Mining Marshals to Secure Mining Sites
    President Tinubu received a delegation from Meta Platforms Incorporated, led by Sir Nick Clegg 1 hour ago

    President Tinubu to Meta: Nigeria Poised to Lead Africa in Digital Technology
    Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPC Ltd, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan speaks during a Panel Session titled “What are the Choices for Upstream Strategies? at the ongoing 2024 CERAWeek Conference in Houston, the United States on Tuesday. 2 hours ago

    How we’ll utilize our capture gas – NNPC Ltd
    peaking at the breaking of Ramadan fast on Wednesday in Abuja with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and the leadership of the House 2 hours ago

    Exercise restraint in summoning heads of MDAs, Tinubu appeals to Legislators
    Regional President, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, MasterCard, Dr. Dimitrios Doris; Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Seun OSiyemi; his counterpart for Innovation, Science and Technology, Mr. Tunbosun Alake; Special Adviser to the Governor on Media & Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Mrs. Ibilola Kasunmu, during a courtesy visit to the Governor, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Thursday, 21 March 2024. 3 hours ago

    Lagos To Partner Mastercard on Technology
    Governor Biodun Oyebanji 4 hours ago

    Group hails Oyebanji’s development strides despite low federal allocation
    Edo CP Funsho Adegboye 6 hours ago

    Edo: How security operatives rescued 20 kidnapped victims, combing bush for 21 others 
    The Anambra Builders 7 hours ago

    Anambra Builders Mark Annual Week