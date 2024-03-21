Ramadan: Kogi NUJ hosts journalists

The Special Adviser to Kogi State Governor on Media Hon. Ismaila Isah has charged journalists irrespective of religion to foster unity among themselves and uphold the ethics of the profession to enjoy the journalism profession.

Isah gave the charge on Wednesday evening during a special breaking of the Ramadan fast, which was organized by the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Kogi State Council.

The event was held at the NUJ press centre in Lokoja and was well attended by both Muslim and Christian journalists in the state.

The Special Adviser described the programme as a reflection of the Teachings of Prophet Muhammad in the holy Month of Ramadan and urged journalists in the state to support one another and reflect on the plight of the needy in the society assuring of government continuous support for the pen profession.

He said that his presence at the event was like a homecoming for him, nothing that the event once again demonstrates the love and togetherness of all journalists.

According to him, the special event is also an opportunity to foster unity and love for one another as professional colleagues.

“It is a fact that journalists hardly find time to refresh and relax because of the demands of the profession. But today is an opportunity to fulfil a spiritual obligation as Muslims.

“I am using this occasion to commend the NUJ Kogi State Council for putting the event together and this will certainly foster unity among journalists in the state because the event brought together both Muslims and Christians without discrimination” he said.

He called on journalists to remain dedicated and focused, and eschew sentiments that would pose a negative impact on their editorial independence.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Council Alhaji Adamu Seidu noted that the programme is in fulfilment of his promise upon assumption of office to sustain the legacies of his predecessor and immediate past chairman of the union Alhaji Adeiza Momohjimoh who sustained the annual breaking of Ramadan fast throughout his tenure.

While expressing satisfaction with the turnout, the NUJ Chairman

said that the event was organized to bring together both Muslim and Christian journalists in a happy and friendly atmosphere.

He expressed gratitude to the Special Adviser on Media and all Journalists in the state for their attendance and called on Journalists to redouble their efforts in the discharge of their duties creditably and efficiently.

He urged journalists in the state to always be guided by the ethics of the profession and remain supportive of the government of the day to move the state forward.