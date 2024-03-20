VP Shettima: Posterity Will Remember President Tinubu as a Decisive Leader

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 4:18 pm


VP Shettima speaking at the breaking of the Ramadan fast of President Tinubu with members of the Federal Executive Council, Service Chiefs and heads of government agencies

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said posterity will remember President Bola Ahmed Tinubu  kindly as a decisive leader for his pivotal role in guiding Nigeria towards prosperity and stability.

Speaking at the breaking of the Ramadan fast of President Tinubu with members of the Federal Executive Council, Service Chiefs and heads of government agencies, the Vice President extolled the essential qualities of leadership embodied by President Tinubu, including sacrifice.

“Leadership requires sacrifice, tenacity of purpose, and commitment,” Senator Shettima said, adding that President Tinubu exemplifies these qualities and is steering the nation toward sustained growth and progress

Expressing optimism about Nigeria’s trajectory under President Tinubu’s leadership, the VP rallied all ministers, service chiefs, and heads of government agencies to lend their support to the President’s endeavors.

”We have crossed the Rubicon and the nation is on the path to sustained growth. Some nations have gone through worse cases in the annals of their history than us.

”The President means well for the nation. He has a good heart for the nation and we have the moral imperative to support him in whatever way we can to salvage the ship of the state.

”The President doesn’t subscribe to the idea of apportioning blame, the buck stops on his desk and he has not shied away from taking those decisive actions. Be rest assured that in the fullness of time, posterity will be very kind to him,” he said.

Vice President Shettima also underscored the significance of forgiveness and generosity during the Holy Month of Ramadan and the Lenten season, noting its unifying power transcending any divides among Nigerians.

On his part, Attorney General of the Federal and Honourable Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, expressed gratitude on behalf of the gathering for the opportunity to come together in fellowship during Ramadan.

”I pray that we all see the end of Ramadan. We thank the President for his generosity, ” he said.

