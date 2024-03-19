Support President Tinubu to Develop Nigeria, Gov Sule Tells Peter Obi

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections has been told to collaborate with President Bola Tinubu to transform the country. Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State gave the charge when he received Obi in his office in Lafia on Monday. Governor told the former LP flagbearer that he is adequately equipped to assist the president, together with other like-minds to provide the needed ideas that the country needs to change its fortunes. “I call on you sir, and others like you who have high respect for you to come together and assist Mr. President because I truly believe that Mr. President means well for Nigeria. But he alone cannot do it. He needs the support from everywhere that he can get for us to get to our destination and by the grace of God, we will get to that destination together.”

The governor who noted that currently President Tinubu is leading the task of solving the challenges confronting the nation, said that everyone was as concerned about Nigeria as Mr Obi. Therefore, his expertise is required to coalesce with President Tinubu’s and the efforts of other members of the political class to bring lasting succour to Nigerians. “I want to sincerely thank you for making a straight statement that there is time for politics and there is also time for governance. While thanking you for your kind words, I will also call on you, sir, because I know you have the experience and you have also the competence to support Mr president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for us to be on the same page. So, sir, I am calling on you, you have the opportunity always, he is your friend, he is your colleague, you were all in Lagos together and I’m sure you will be able to contribute your quota even without the rest of the world knowing what you have contributed. Nigeria needs all the support, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu needs all the support that he can get to get us back on track.

In his remarks, Obi, a former governor of Anambra State said he was in Lafia to carry on the project he started during Ramadan, the Muslim period of fasting as well as to feel the pulse of the nation on the current circumstances. “. During this Ramadan period, I started a nationwide project, touring the various parts of Nigeria to, support, in my little way, the fasting process of those I can call people at the lower wrung of society. That is what I am doing. And also, doing some borehole projects in some borehole projects in different areas because everybody knows that water is one of the greatest needs we have in Nigeria as a whole,” he told his host.

Mr. Obi said that politicking is over and the time to fastrack development is now. To this end, he said his paramount ambition is to see Nigeria work “I am desperate to see Nigerian work, not desperate to be president.” While praising Governor Sule’s development strides in Nasarawa State, he noted “When I was coming here today, I could see some new roads, new construction in everything and I did mention to the people who were in the car with me that I could see that they are being tolled. We don’t mind having all these new roads and then toll them. that is what is what it is all over the world. So, congrats. We will always appreciate when we see a difference. Politics is not always about thinking negatively but we should also appreciate positive things,” he noted.