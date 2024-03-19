Edo CP gives update on kidnapped Edo PDP chairman 

Edo CP gives update on kidnapped Edo PDP chairman 

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 10:30 am


Mr Tony Aziegbemi

By Jethro Ibileke

Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Funsho Adegboye, has given a situation report on the kidnapped chairman of the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Tony Aziegbemi.

Adegboye who spoke to journalists in the state Monday night while parading some suspects, disclosed that the Command’s operatives are closing in on the kidnappers.

“We have intensified our patrol, we were in the creeks yesterday Sunday), around Ologbo, Obayantor and other parts of this country.

“We are not leaving any stone unturned, we are already on the trail of the people that perpetrated that crime and I can assure you that in no distance time, we are going to rescue him unhurt,” he said.

The CP however noted that the Command has not given preferential treatment to any kidnap victim or treat one as more important than others.

According to him, “Crime is a crime, the victim is the victim. I want to let you know that we care for all. We don’t want to profile victims as if one is special over the other. No victim is above other victim.

“The Executive Governor of this state, His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki, is supporting us in this way. No victim is greater than another victim. That market woman is also as important as any other victim.”

Recall that Dr Aziegbemi was abducted by some gunmen at about 11 pm on Friday, just a few meters from his GRA residence in Benin City, the Edo state capital, after attending a political meeting at the State Government House.

 

 

