Ramadan: Dangote feeds 10, 000 people daily in Kano,  and distributes one million bags of rice nationwide

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote is feeding over 10,000 people daily in his Kano home state during the 2024 Holy month of Ramadan.

The business mogul cum philanthropist has also distributed over one million bags of rice to the less privileged people across Nigeria to cushion the effects of economic hardship.

He is extending the kind gesture to Nigerians through the Dangote Foundation.

According to a Statement signed by Samira Sanusi, an official of the Foundation in Kano, the free-feeding programme was launched for 10, 000 Muslims who are observing this year’s Ramadan fasting in Kano

Samira said, “The Foundation has also extended the gesture by distributing one million bags of rice, worth over N13 billion across the 36 states of the federation and Abuja to alleviate hunger in the country.

“The gesture is to ease hardship for millions of Nigerians amidst economic challenges in the country.”

She further stated: “This is in addition to the distribution of 20,000 loaves of bread daily to Kano residents and 15,000 daily to Lagos residents, a feeding gesture that started and has been sustained since 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Apart from the four-year-old free bread distribution, feeding of the needy in Kano has been quietly going on for over 30 years by Aliko Dangote.

“This has been done from his mother’s residence in Koki and various cooking locations. This feeding program feeds 10,000 kano residents daily with breakfast, lunch, and dinner, a unique feat that has been in existence for over 30 years.”

A beneficiary of the meal, Musa Maikatako, a resident of Tarauni, expressed appreciation for the gesture, which he said has helped him break his fast with ease.

Maikatako, who was visibly happy, said the free meal would ameliorate the suffering of a lot of people who could break their fasts with only water, without food, considering the economic hardship faced by most Nigerians.

“I can not explain how happy I am. This meal will go a long way in assisting poor people like me to have something to at least break our fast with some solid food to eat.

“I know a lot of people in this state who could break their fast with water only. So this meal is a great relief,” he added.

While expressing happiness, Maikatako showed appreciation to the Dangote Foundation for the gesture, praying to God to increase his wealth and continue to bless his business.

Another beneficiary, Hajiya Inna Tukur, expressed delight over the free meal distribution.

Inna said the Dabgote kind gesture has brought succour to her and members of her family.

“In this hardship, when we find it difficult to eat even two times a day, but out of the blue moon, somebody presented this delicious food to me, it is highly incredible.

“I have nothing to say but to say a big thank you to you and Aliko Dangote. I pray to God to bless you more and more,” she added.

Our Correspondent reports that the Ramadan free cooked meal includes Jolllof rice, white rice and stew, Jollof spaghetti, yam, beans with chicken and beef, packed with a bottle of water and drink for each person

The packed meals are distributed at Juma’at mosques, streets, prisons, orphanages, remand homes, and other places in Kano City and its environs.