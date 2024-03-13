Three men face advance fee fraud charge

Akin Kuponiy

A Federal high court sitting in Lagos south west has adjourned till 19th of April,2024 when the trial of three men alleged to have stolen N60 million property of a limited liability company Trade Deport Nigeria Limited commence i

In a four count amended charge filed before the court by the Police legal officer Barrister Williams Tijani from Federal Criminal investigation Department Alagbon Lagos,The three men Akande Olawale, Oluwaseyi Akande,and Akande Lateef and others at large sometimes in October ,2023 did by false pretence and with intent to defraud,fraudulently obtained the sum of N60 million by impersonating to be one Joseph Yusuf Isah of Joysuf Provision store a representation they know to be false

The amended charge as filed before the court

COUNT I

That you Akande Olawale, Oluwaloseyi Akande, Akande Lateef and others now at large on or about sometimes in October 2023 at Lagos within the Judicial Division of this Honorable Court did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit obtaining money by false pretence and stealing, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 8(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other fraud related offences Act,2006

COUNT II

That you Akande Olawale,Oluwaloseyi Akande, Akande Lateef and others now at large on or about sometimes in October 2023 at Lagos within the Judicial Division of this Honorable Court did by false pretence and with intent to defraud,fraudulently obtained the sum of #60,000,000 (Sixty million naira)by impersonating to be one Joseph Yusuf Isah of Joysuf provision store a representation you know to be false and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 1(1)(a)of the Advance Fee Fraud and other fraud related offences Act 2006.

COUNT III

That you Akande Olawale, Oluwaloseyi Akande, Akande Lateef and others now at large on or about sometime in October 2023 at Lagos within the Judicial Division of this Honorable Court did steal the sum #60,000,000 (Sixty million naira)property of Trade deport Nigeria Ltd and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Act Law of the Federation 2004.

COUNT IV

That you Akande Olawale, Oluwaloseyi Akande, Akande Lateef and others now at large on or about sometimes in October 2023 at Lagos within the Judicial Division of this Honorable court did fraudulently impersonate one Joseph Yusuf of Joysuf provision store with intent to fraudulently obtain the sum of N60.000.0001daty million naira) property of Trade Depot Nigerta LTD and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrime prohibition prevention ETC) Act,2015.