Senator Adeola Trains 1,000 Ogun Journalists, doctors, others on ICT 

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 4:57 pm


Presentation of laptop to participants by the Yayi team

Adejoke Adeleye Ogun

Senator representing Ogun West senatorial district, Sen Solomon Olamilekan Adeola otherwise known as Yayi has organised a capacity training for journalists, doctors and other professional bodies in the state on ICT in the use of Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

The senator who is also the Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriations at the National Assembly at the weekend during a presentation of laptop and certificate after 5-Day training  to over 1000 participants held at the ICT Center of Comprehensive High School,Ayetoro Yewa North of Ogun state reiterated his commitment to the facilitation of projects capable of enhancing capacity building and development of ogun West.

Adeola equally stressed that apart from ensuring physical and infrastructural development of the senatorial district through quality and robust representation, he would continue to intensify his efforts on espousing vocational trainings targeted at individual development of the people.

The training which was facilitated by the senator saw selected journalists, doctors, nurses, members of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Education Secretaries, Zonal Education Officers and staff of the Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Igbesa, participating in the exercise.

Other participants included staff of the College of Agriculture, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, (Ayetoro Campus), staff of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, staff of School of Nursing, Ilaro and staff of Government Science College, Ayetoro.

Adeola represented by the Senior Legislative Aide to the Deputy Senate President, Mrs Adebisi Olaotan, explained that the ICT training was not only to boost the capacity building of the participants but to also fine-tune and update their skills with the latest ICT Applications and technologies.

He noted that the 5-day training was one of the projects being facilitated and lined up to increase the knowledge and enhance individual development of the people of Ogun West.

The senator disclosed that selected teachers and students of secondary schools in the senatorial district had earlier been trained and empowered with computer laptops, saying that with the latest ICT training, more than 1,500 laptops have been distributed.

She added that 15,000 school bags,  20,000 Math and English had also been distributed to all the primary and secondary schools in Ogun West.

While urging the new set of beneficiaries of the ICT training to use the knowledge they acquired to enhance their service delivery and skills, Adeola assured that he would continue to give quality representation at the Senate with the view of facilitating more life-changing projects to Ogun West.

 

 

 

