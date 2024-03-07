Edo 2024: Abuja court fixes 14 March  date for Dennis Idahosa’s suit

Thursday, March 7, 2024 6:21 pm


Dennis Idahosa

By Jethro Ibileke

Justice James Kolawole Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed 14 March 2024, for hearing the suit filed by an aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Dennis Idahosa, in the Edo governorship election.

Idahosa in the suit, urged the Court to declare him as the APC’s candidate for the 21 September governorship election in Edo State, having scored a total of 40,453 votes.

He also argues that the declaration of Sen. Monday Okpebholo who scored 100 votes at the primaries of 17 February 2024, is an infraction of the Electoral Act, APC’s constitution and the guidelines for primary elections.

Justice Omotosho while granting Idahosa’s application made through his counsel, Bode Olanipekun, SAN of Wole Olanipekun & Co., directed service of the originating processes on Senator Monday Okpebolo, by delivering same to the Clerk of the National Assembly and/or to an adult person or official or secretary at the Senate chambers of the National Assembly, Three Arms Zone, Abuja; and/or delivering same to an adult person or official or secretary at the 2nd defendant’s office located at 40, Blantyre Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.

