Rivers Govt. to partner with Austrian Govt to revamp agriculture, education, fire service 

Saturday, March 2, 2024 4:18 pm


Governor Siminalayi Fubara in handshake with Mr Thomas Schlesinger, Austrian Ambassador to Nigeria

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt 

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has accepted the partnership gesture offered by the Austrian government in improving healthcare service delivery, agriculture and quality education for the people.

This acceptance was disclosed after a closed-door meeting between Governor Fubara and the Austrian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr  Thomas Schlesinger in Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday.

According to the Government House press statement signed by Boniface Onyedi,  SSA to Governor Fubara, the company of Ambassador was in a delegation of an Austrian company, Avsatel Communications Limited, which was seeking a partnership between the State tertiary institutions and an Austrian University in delivering quality health education.

The governor disclosed that from the expertise of Avsatel, the state government will further engage the company to revamp the State Fire Service to be more responsive to the needs of Rivers people.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Mr Thomas Schlesinger, Austrian Ambassador to Nigeria said they discussed areas of mutual partnership, which includes, a collaboration between Austrian Universities and Rivers State-owned tertiary institutions for global training in health education.

He further noted that the state has also agreed to engage the expertise of Avsatel Communications in transportation technology, especially in areas of providing expertise in the installation and use of air traffic management systems as well as revamping the State-owned Fire Service.

Former governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili who was part of the closed-door meeting said there are lots of potential in the State that Governor Fubara is harnessing to advance the fortunes of Rivers people.

Dr Odili explained that a new level of collaboration was explored in the education sector that will encourage shared experience, and exchange of programmes and make it possible for Rivers State and Austria to move into the future in medical education.

 

Governor Siminalayi Fubara in a handshake with Mr Thomas Schlesinger, Austrian Ambassador to Nigeria

 

