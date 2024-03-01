Kogi Gov visits Kwara counterpart

Kogi Gov visits Kwara counterpart

Friday, March 1, 2024 2:23 pm


Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo and the  Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, left, and the  Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Richard Elesho

Kogi State Governor Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo has visited his Kwara State counterpart and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq whom he praised for his Pan-African approach to issues of national importance and his legacy projects in the state.

Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Kwara State governor confirmed this in a statement on Thursday, 29th February.

Speaking with newsmen at Government House Ilorin, he said Ododo praised AbdulRazaq for giving appointments to non-Kwaran in his quest to promote national unity.

“We were part of Kwara State, and my elder brother here is doing very great. I have met one or two of them whom he has given appointments. That is one Nigeria. By the special grace of God, I am going to extend my support not only to the people of Kogi State living here in Kwara State but to the entire people of Kwara State because we are one Nigeria,” Ododo said.

“I want to sincerely appreciate my elder brother His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the warm reception he has given us today (Wednesday) as his brother and son of the soil. I am here because this is my home too. I have to come and pay homage to my brother to see how well he is doing and learn from the legacies he has laid down in Kwara State.”

AbdulRazaq had earlier led his Kogi State counterpart to pay homage to the Emir of Ilorin Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari in his palace.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    MTN & Huawei Joint Innovation Technology Lab MoU Signing Ceremony 6 mins ago

    MTN and Huawei Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Joint Innovation Tech Lab to Boost Digital Transformation in Africa
    Aliko Dangote 3 hours ago

    2023: Dangote Cement increases shareholder’s dividend by 50%, to N30 per share
    Governor Siminalayi Fubara in handshake with Mr Thomas Schlesinger, Austrian Ambassador to Nigeria 5 hours ago

    Rivers Govt. to partner with Austrian Govt to revamp agriculture, education, fire service 
    Aliko Dangote 7 hours ago

    Knowledge economy key to national development, says Dangote
    A group photograph after the event 7 hours ago

    Experts Advise on Alternative Dispute Resolution Techniques at Retreat for FUTA Students Leaders
    Salihu Lukman 9 hours ago

    Beyond Taking Responsibility
    Governor Namadi in a group photograph with members of the committee 9 hours ago

    Jigawa: Governor Namadi inaugurates flood disaster management committee
    File: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Pastor Enoch Adeboye 11 hours ago

    Tinubu congratulates Adeboye at 82