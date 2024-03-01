Kogi Gov visits Kwara counterpart

Richard Elesho

Kogi State Governor Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo has visited his Kwara State counterpart and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq whom he praised for his Pan-African approach to issues of national importance and his legacy projects in the state.

Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Kwara State governor confirmed this in a statement on Thursday, 29th February.

Speaking with newsmen at Government House Ilorin, he said Ododo praised AbdulRazaq for giving appointments to non-Kwaran in his quest to promote national unity.

“We were part of Kwara State, and my elder brother here is doing very great. I have met one or two of them whom he has given appointments. That is one Nigeria. By the special grace of God, I am going to extend my support not only to the people of Kogi State living here in Kwara State but to the entire people of Kwara State because we are one Nigeria,” Ododo said.

“I want to sincerely appreciate my elder brother His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the warm reception he has given us today (Wednesday) as his brother and son of the soil. I am here because this is my home too. I have to come and pay homage to my brother to see how well he is doing and learn from the legacies he has laid down in Kwara State.”

AbdulRazaq had earlier led his Kogi State counterpart to pay homage to the Emir of Ilorin Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari in his palace.