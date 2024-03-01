Kano: Leadership of Sabon Gari markets, NGO commend CP Gumel’s community policing strategy

Kano: Leadership of Sabon Gari markets, NGO commend CP Gumel’s community policing strategy

Friday, March 1, 2024 6:10 pm


 

Kano, Sabon Gari markets, Alternative for Poverty Eradication,

CP Mohammed Gumel

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The leadership of Sabon Gari markets and  a Kano-based Non Governmental Organization (NGO), the  Alternative for Poverty Eradication, at seperate occassions presented commendation letters  to the Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel for using community policing strategy in conquerung crimes and criminal activities in Kano.

On 28 February the NGO, Kano Alternative for Poverty Eradication and the leadership of Sabon Gari Markets comprising of Abubakar Rimi Market, Singa Market and Galadima Market, in different visits  extended appreciation to CP Gumel, in recognition of his immense contribution towards the development of youth and promotion of peace in Kano State.

In his remarks, the Managng Director of Sabon Gari markets, Mallam Abdul Bashir Hussaini, who oversees  Muhammed Abubakar Rimi, Singa and Galadima Markets, stated that:  “We are here to formally introduce ourselves and register our appreciation to the Commissiner of Police, Alhaji Mohammed Usaini Gumel, for restoring the peace in Kano.

”We are getting the maximum support and cooperation from the Police in the State. Indeed, you are doing your best in Policing Kano. Consequent upon which our Markets are now safe.”

The Managing. Direcror further stated that,  “in consideration of all the good you are doing, we shall continue to give you all the necessary support and cooperation.”

In his response, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel,  stated that,  “I welcome you to the Headquarters of Police in Bompai Kano. After I assumed duty as the Commissioner of Police in the State, we have been operating under three key pillars which are:  open door policy, professionalism and zero tolerance for corruption.

“Moving forward, the Police Command under my watch will continue to ensure peace and security of every resident in the State. Lastly,  members of the public should note that our doors are  always open and you should consider this office as an extension of your office. Thank you for the visit.”

The meeting was concluded with the presentation of the Police Command’s Magazine by the CP to the Managing Director.

Similarly,  a Kano-based  Non Governmental O,rganization,  Alternative for Poverty Eradication has  presented commendation letter  to the Commissioner of Police for his effort towards  ensuring that Kano State is safe.

In his remarks on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Bompai Division Kano, SP Abdulrahman Mohammed Kanoma appreciated the NGO for identifying with an achiever and an icon of community policing.

(CP Gumel presenting the Command’s Magazine to the leadership ot Sabon Gari markets durung their thank you visit to his office)

