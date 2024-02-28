Tinubu to Commission Redline Train on Thursday

Tinubu to Commission Redline Train on Thursday

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 4:26 pm


Lagos Red Line Rail

Lagos Red Line Rail

The President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), will commission the Red Line train on Thursday, 29th February, 2024.

The train is the first phase of the project, which will run from Agbado in Ogun State to Oyingbo in the heart of Lagos. The train, when fully operational, will run 37 trips and convey about 500,000 passengers daily.

The commissioning, according to Gbenga Omotoso, Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, will signal the take-off of another major game changer in the state’s transportation infrastructure. It brings to two the rail lines owned and operated by the Lagos State Government. The first, The Blue Line, runs from Marina to Mile 2.

The first phase of the Red Line has eight stations, namely Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba and Oyingbo.

The train will reduce drastically travel time on the corridor, abate stress-induced health challenges and increase the productive capacity of the economy. It will also reduce traffic gridlock, road accidents and ensure the safety of commuters.

As part of the inter-modal connectivity of our public transportation infrastructure, the Redline is integrated with Bus Terminals at Ikeja, Oshodi, Oyingbo, Ikeja, Yaba and Iju.

To guarantee the safety of commuters and Lagosians, the rail corridor has 10 vehicular overpasses and pedestrian bridges to separate the train from vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

 

