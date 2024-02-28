Sanwo-Olu Reassures Religious Groups of Administration’s Continuous Support

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 10:18 am


Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; President, Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT), Alhaji Abdulwahid Abdul-Rauf; NASFAT Chief Missioner, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Mrs. Lolade Aina during courtesy call by NASFAT EXCOs at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, 27 February 2024.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, reassured religious organisations in the state of his administration’s continuous support as well as cooperation in creating an enduring partnership for the benefit of residents of the State.

He said Lagos State is very critical to the success of Nigeria, noting that “if we are able to do it well, we will continue to project our country in the right way.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, spoke during courtesy visits by the National Executive of Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT), led by its President, Ayodeji Abdul-Rauf and the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), led by Bishop Stephen Adegbite, respectively at Lagos House, Ikeja.

The Governor said his administration had been committed in its efforts at making things easier for Lagosians through the provision of road infrastructure, blue and red line rails, food logistics hub, among other laudable projects.

Sanwo-Olu appreciated NASFAT and the Pilgrims Commission for the visit and support as well as for partnership with the administration in achieving its THEMES+ developmental agenda, which is very critical to ensuring a better life for residents.

Speaking earlier, in their remarks, NASFAT’s President and the Executive Secretary of NCPC, appealed to the Governor to continue to support religious projects.

They also commended the incumbent administration in Lagos State for its giant strides, particularly the Blue Line rail which was commissioned last year and the Red Line rail to be inaugurated on Thursday.

Abdul-Rauf said NASFAT aligned with the THEMES+ agenda of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration, especially in the area of health and urged the State Government to provide a landed property for the organisation to build a modern Mother and Child Hospital in the State.

He also appreciated Governor Sanwo-Olu for choosing the Chief Missioner, NASFAT,  Imam Abdulazeez Onike as one of the members of the Lagos State Special Dispensation Palliative Advisory Committee.

Bishop Adegbite while speaking during the courtesy visit, restated the commitment of NCPC to continuously partner Lagos State on Agriculture, technology and leadership while fostering peace among the people.

Adegbite implored the Lagos State Government to continue to support Christian pilgrimage in Nigeria.

 

