Guinea’s Protest Turns Bloody As Two Die, and Still Counting

Guinea’s Protest Turns Bloody As Two Die, and Still Counting

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 10:26 am


 

Guinea’s Military Leader, Gen Mamadi Doumbouya, center , with key loyalists

Guinea’s Military Leader, Gen Mamadi Doumbouya, center , with key loyalists

Abubakar Hashim/ Neighbouring Sierra Leone

Barely a week after the Gen Mamadi Doumbouya- led military junta dissolved the transitional government, without a reason, a confederation of main unions has embarked on a threw-day strike.

The strike, which commenced on Monday and ends today, is aimed at the immediate release of prominent media activists, lower food prices and bring an end to media censorship.

Schools, shops, markets and roads were empty in Conakry, the capital, with hospitals offering skeletal services.

Sporadic clashes broke out between military personnel and the protesters, resulting in two dead and more may still die as clashes continue today.

The strike was mainly triggered by the unexplained dissolution of the cabinet, with passports of ministers seized, their bank accounts frozen and borders closed.

The military junta had been in office since July 2022. Since the junta leader, Gen Doumbouya took power in September 2021 coup, protests have been rare. He has not spoken since the beginning of the year.

There was a deadly fire explosion at the country’s main oil depot in December, 2023, which resulted in the death of eught people and scores were burnt, paralysing Guinea’s economy for weeks.

The military junta banned all demonstrations in 2022, arrested several opposition leaders, civil society members and journalists.

The confederation of unions are now calling for the immediate and unconditional release of Sekou Jamal Pendessa, Secretary General of Press Professionals of Guinea SPPG, who was arrested in January 2024, for participating in “ unauthorised protest”. Pendessa was sentenced last Friday to 6 months in prison.

Since then, Guinea has descended into a point, where, even government officials are openly backing the ongoing strike and protest.

The strike has paralysed Guinea’s economic life wire, the mining sector and has plunged the country into chaos and uncertainty.

The lifting of sanctions by ECOWAS few days ago on the country, together with Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, has yet to materialise in the economic welfare of Guineans.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Vice President Shettima is keenly observed by Governor Otti (left), Mrs. Agatha Nnaji and Abia First Lady, Mrs. Priscilla Otti, as he switches on the plant. 35 mins ago

    The $800m Geometric Power Aba project almost failed, but….
    Gunmen 3 hours ago

    Kogi Governorship Petition: Action Alliance claims hoodlums abducted its witnesses 
    Gov. Fubara at the Night of Tributes for late Herbert Wigwe on Tuesday 4 hours ago

    Governor Fubara pays tribute to Herbert Wigwe, promises to immortalize some of his legacies 
    Promise Adiele 4 hours ago

    Nigerians and INEC chairman: Do curses work?
    Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; President, Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT), Alhaji Abdulwahid Abdul-Rauf; NASFAT Chief Missioner, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Mrs. Lolade Aina during courtesy call by NASFAT EXCOs at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, 27 February 2024. 5 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu Reassures Religious Groups of Administration’s Continuous Support
    Abdourahmane Tchiani of Niger, Brice Nguema of Gabon, Assimi Goita of Mali and Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso 6 hours ago

    Coups All Over the Continent  
    Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris 6 hours ago

    Removal of petrol subsidy necessary for long-term Nigeria’s energy security, economic– Tinubu
    Atiku Abubakar 18 hours ago

    Reforms: Atiku is confused,  his Argentina suggestion is akin to a poison chalice-TMSG