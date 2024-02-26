Sanwo-Olu Urges Multinationals in Us, Africa to Invest in Lagos

Lagos Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing a friendly environment for investors, particularly multinationals from the United States and Africa, to invest in the State.

He said Lagos is open and ready for investments and therefore urged foreign and local investors to see the State as an investment attractive destination, noting that his administration is willing to do what is expected of the government to create a conducive environment for business to thrive.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke during a courtesy visit by the Corporate Council on Africa led by its President/CEO, Ms. Florie Liser at the Lagos House, Marina, on Saturday.

He said: “The world is actually moving and it is moving very fast. And it is no longer news that if the world wants to move, Africa is where that movement can happen. For us in Lagos, we are ready and our government is open.

“We have a city to run, a massive subnational that’s bigger than some other African countries. We are striving to make the city livable, resilient and equally competitive with other cities in the world and when we see ratings and outcomes of global rankings, we are excited. What it does for us is that it makes us also work harder because nobody is slowing down.

“This government is certainly committed. We are pushing on all the verticals of our economic agenda. We are trying to make life more meaningful for our citizens. We are trying to galvanize all the opportunities that are here. Lagos is open; it is ready and it is really for people to see it, smell it, and make the right call. The call is to see it as an investment attractive destination. And whatever you want us to do as a government, we are always willing to do it.

“We are happy that you have come on a courtesy visit. We are willing to grow the partnership. My government is open and willing to engage further in whatever form that can make your members feel confident that the government is helping and willing to help investments. The number is here, people are here and the environment is here. Let us create a mutual government-to-business and business-to-government relationship.”

Speaking about his administration’s achievements in line with the THEMES+ developmental agenda, Governor Sanwo-Olu said his government has intervened and created several intentional opportunities in critical areas such as public transportation, health, education, technology and entertainment.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also expressed his excitement about the Red Line rail, which is expected to be inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu on Thursday. He said he is excited that his administration, which started the project, is going to hand over the infrastructure to the public.

He said the train service, which is expected to carry hundreds of thousands of Lagosians from one destination to another, is one of the ways his government can make Lagos livable for the residents of the State.

Speaking earlier, Ms. Liser, said the Corporate Council on Africa, which is a business association with members of both United States and African multinationals, is willing to partner with Lagos State Government in energy, power, infrastructure, agro-business, technology, trade and finance, among others.

Liser, who disclosed that they are excited to be in Lagos for a trade and investment mission, commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration for his laudable achievements in the State, especially the Red Line project.

She also praised the State Government for focusing on fintech, health and driving investment into Lagos State.

Liser also invited Governor Sanwo-Olu to the CCA Africa business summit holding in Dallas, Texas on May 6-9 for him to address the summit on what he has done as the Governor of Lagos State.