Ogun Govt Disowns Online Cash Palliative

The Ogun State government has disowned a supposed online palliative being circulated on media aimed at defrauding innocent public by unknown persons.

The state government in a press statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Governor,Mr Kayode Akinmade urged the public to disregard such information.

The release reads:

“It has come to the attention of the Ogun State Government that a fraudulent message is circulating on various social media platforms, falsely claiming that Governor Dapo Abiodun is offering N10,000 cash palliative per person across the state.

The scam message also provides a link, urging individuals to apply for the said cash palliative and also share the information for others to benefit.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Governor, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, the Ogun State Government categorically disclaimed the message in its entirety and hereby informs the public that it is an obvious scam. It urged the good people of the state not to fall for it.

“The administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun is committed to genuine alleviation of the suffering of the citizens and residents of the state through initiatives such as the numerous empowerment programmes and policies it has rolled out since 2019 and the N5 billion intervention scheme it announced recently,” the statement said.

It added that the government had been providing financial support and other empowerments to enable traders, artisans, women, youths, and other beneficiaries to improve their enterprises and or establish themselves as self-reliant individuals.

“The Ogun State Government is not involved in any form of cash transfer programme through the link provided in the scam message as https://taskcashup.com/get/OGUN-st-relief-funds/Apply/ogun-reg-portal,” the statement specifically clarified, adding that the link is fraudulent and unauthorized by the government.

The government also warned that any attempt to access or provide personal information through this link poses a significant risk to individuals and explained that authentic information regarding government intervention programmes and initiatives is disseminated through official channels, including government websites, press releases, and official social media handles.

It said that any information not originating from these official sources should be treated with suspicion and avoided.

It urged the public to exercise caution and refrain from sharing such fraudulent messages, adding that the Ogun State Government under the leadership of Prince Dapo Abiodun remained committed to its avowed mission of making life better for the good people of the state during this trying period and beyond, but this will be done in a manner that will not endanger the people.”