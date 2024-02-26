Nasarawa to Streamline NGOs to Enhance Productivity

The Nasarawa State government says it is taking measures to bring the non-governmental organisations and NGOs operating in the State into one pool. This is to help them serve the people better in the areas of most pressing needs. The Commissioner for Special Duties, Humanitarian and Social Services, Margaret Elayo stated this at a press briefing, in Lafia, ahead of World NGO Day on Tuesday.

The Commissioner said this year, attention will be drawn to the theme “Building Sustainable Future: The Role of NGOs in Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals”. The theme, she said, is premised on the fact that NGOs play a pivotal role in ensuring that human rights, women’s rights and environmental rights are protected even as global challenges facing mankind are confronted.

In Nasarawa State, Princess Elayo informed the reporters that NGOs enjoy a cordial relationship with the administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule. She said the governor expresses “Confidence in the NGOs’ tirelessly serving our people. These organisations have been instrumental in enhancing the lives of Nasarawa State residents, providing essential support to meet their basic needs.” She also described NGOs as “Unsung heroes tirelessly working to uplift marginalized communities, protect the environment and advocate for human rights.”

She described journalists and non-governmental organisations as partners in the overall interest of developing the society, thus there is a need to relate more closely for the benefit of the society. “As we celebrate the international NGO Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to collaborate. NGOs and the media are not adversaries but partners on the shared journey towards progress. By working hand-in-hand, we can amplify the impact of their initiatives, raise awareness on critical issues and inspire collective action.

Some activities billed to commemorate the day include; a 2-kilometre solidarity walk, an exhibition by NGOs#, partner learning sessions and peer review opportunities

The Commissioner said the celebration of the inaugural NGO Day in the State signals a brighter future. We anticipate future progress and the implementation of more vibrant people-oriented projects that align with the goals of the SDGs.” She implored all stakeholders to key in and contribute their quota towards the attainment of greater success.