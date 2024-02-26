Nasarawa to Streamline NGOs to Enhance Productivity

Nasarawa to Streamline NGOs to Enhance Productivity

Monday, February 26, 2024 9:25 pm


Commissioner for Special Duties, Humanitarian and Social Services, Margaret Elayo

Commissioner for Special Duties, Humanitarian and Social Services, Margaret Elayo

The Nasarawa State government says it is taking measures to bring the non-governmental organisations and NGOs operating in the State into one pool. This is to help them serve the people better in the areas of most pressing needs. The Commissioner for Special Duties, Humanitarian and Social Services, Margaret Elayo stated this at a press briefing, in Lafia, ahead of World NGO Day on Tuesday.

The Commissioner said this year, attention will be drawn to the theme “Building Sustainable Future: The Role of NGOs in Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals”. The theme, she said, is premised on the fact that NGOs play a pivotal role in ensuring that human rights, women’s rights and environmental rights are protected even as global challenges facing mankind are confronted.

In Nasarawa State, Princess Elayo informed the reporters that NGOs enjoy a cordial relationship with the administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule. She said the governor expresses “Confidence in the NGOs’ tirelessly serving our people. These organisations have been instrumental in enhancing the lives of Nasarawa State residents, providing essential support to meet their basic needs.” She also described NGOs as “Unsung heroes tirelessly working to uplift marginalized communities, protect the environment and advocate for human rights.”

She described journalists and non-governmental organisations as partners in the overall interest of developing the society, thus there is a need to relate more closely for the benefit of the society. “As we celebrate the international NGO Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to collaborate. NGOs and the media are not adversaries but partners on the shared journey towards progress. By working hand-in-hand, we can amplify the impact of their initiatives, raise awareness on critical issues and inspire collective action.

Some activities billed to commemorate the day include; a 2-kilometre solidarity walk, an exhibition by NGOs#, partner learning sessions and peer review opportunities

The Commissioner said the celebration of the inaugural NGO Day in the State signals a brighter future. We anticipate future progress and the implementation of more vibrant people-oriented projects that align with the goals of the SDGs.” She implored all stakeholders to key in and contribute their quota towards the attainment of greater success.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    L-R: VP Kashim Shettima, Governors Alex Otti, Hope Uzodima, Charles Soludo and others at the eventma, 5 hours ago

    Light up Nigeria Project: South-East Poised For Industrial Revival – VP Shettima
    Governor Biodun Oyebanji2 5 hours ago

    Oyebanji Unveils N12b Economic Relief Programme
    Nigerian Army 2024 West African Social Activities 7 hours ago

    Gov Abiodun Charges Nigeria Army to Double Efforts in Tackling Insecurity
    Senator Monday Okpebolo of APC, top left, Asue Ighodalo, PDP, right, and Olumide Osaigbovo Akpata of LP 9 hours ago

    Behold the 3 leading candidates as Edo shops for a governor
    Johnson Babalola 10 hours ago

    Nigeria as a Public Limited Company (PLC)
    Kayode Akinmade 13 hours ago

    Ogun Govt Disowns Online Cash Palliative
    President/CEO, Corporate Council on Africa, Ms. Florie Liser and Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu during a courtesy visit to the governor at the Lagos House, Marina, on Saturday, 24 February 2024. 15 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu Urges Multinationals in Us, Africa to Invest in Lagos
    Doris Uzoka-Anite, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment and World Trade Organistion 16 hours ago

    Nigeria Anticipates Positive Outcomes at WTO 13th Ministerial Conference