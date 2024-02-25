Now, Nigeria can attend the March Business/Investment meeting – Qatari government

The Government of Qatar has made a U-turn on its earlier rejection of a Business/Investment meeting on the sidelines of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s March 2024 visit to that country.

When the diplomatic letter was leaked, President Bola Tinubu’s critics went to town, howling that it was a snub to which Bayo Onanuga, the Presidential spokesman, reacted by saying it was not so. The rejection, as the document showed, was because Mohammed Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Qatar’s minister of commerce and industry would not be available.

Today, however, the social media can be at rest, as Qatar has agreed to host the business and investment forum which, by the way, is to be a sideline event to the official visit of the President.

Below is the letter:

Before Qatar’s new letter inviting Nigeria, Deli Kelvin Oga, the President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), issued a statement to prospective participants to be patient. This has paid off.

Below is the message to members: