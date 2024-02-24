Edo 2024: How Olumide Akpata emerged LP’s candidate

Edo 2024: How Olumide Akpata emerged LP’s candidate

Saturday, February 24, 2024 8:27 am


Barrister Olumide Akpata


Barrister Olumide Akpata

By Jethro Ibileke

Barrister Olumide Akpata has been elected candidate of the Labour Party (LP), for the 21 September governorship election in Edo State.

He polled 316 votes to defeat other aspirants.

The declared result showed that Barr. Kenneth Imansuangbon scored 7 votes, Professor Sunday Eromosele 7 votes, Sergius Ogun 4.

The chief returning officer of the election and Deputy Governor of Abia state, Engr. Emechulu Ikecbukwu, noted that the party represents truth, hard work and transparency.

Ikecbukwu who thanked the aspirants for showing the spirit of sportsmanship, also encouraged the candidate Olumide Akpata to carry other aspirants along.

In his acceptance speech, Olumide Akpata paid tribute to the late Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu.

He added that the trajectory of Akeredolu whom he described as his mentor and predecessor as national chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, he has been following.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Bandits form parallel government, collect taxes in Kogi, group cries to Tinubu
    Governor Oyebanji at the program 2 hours ago

    Tinubu not architect of Nigeria’s woes – Oyebanji
    Mr Peter Obi 3 hours ago

    FG’s N30bn largesse: Obi praises Tinubu, challenges Governors to justify what they collected
    Salihu Lukman 4 hours ago

    Prospects for Reclaiming APC
    One of Nigeria's strategic grain reserve sites 19 hours ago

    Update on Tinubu administration’s efforts to ramp up food supply in the country
    General Yakubu Gowon 20 hours ago

    Open Letter to All Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS Member States
    Governor Oyebanji during his meeting with the leaders of Ekiti East All Progressive Congress led by a member of the House of Representative, Rt Hon Femi Bamisile 21 hours ago

    I’ll  continue to make you proud, Oyebanji assures APC leaders
    VP Kashim Shettima 23 hours ago

    We Must Do More to Secure Our Border Communities Against Incursions- VP Shettima