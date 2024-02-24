Edo 2024: How Olumide Akpata emerged LP’s candidate

By Jethro Ibileke

Barrister Olumide Akpata has been elected candidate of the Labour Party (LP), for the 21 September governorship election in Edo State.

He polled 316 votes to defeat other aspirants.

The declared result showed that Barr. Kenneth Imansuangbon scored 7 votes, Professor Sunday Eromosele 7 votes, Sergius Ogun 4.

The chief returning officer of the election and Deputy Governor of Abia state, Engr. Emechulu Ikecbukwu, noted that the party represents truth, hard work and transparency.

Ikecbukwu who thanked the aspirants for showing the spirit of sportsmanship, also encouraged the candidate Olumide Akpata to carry other aspirants along.

In his acceptance speech, Olumide Akpata paid tribute to the late Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu.

He added that the trajectory of Akeredolu whom he described as his mentor and predecessor as national chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, he has been following.