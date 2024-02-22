Nigeria Customs assures Nigerians of fair distribution of food items

*As Kano govt. inaugurates 2024 Ramadan feeding committee

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Wednesday assured Nigerians of fair distribution of food items to the less privileged people as directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Our Correspondent reports that President Tinubu had directed the Nigeria Customs Service to release 42, 000 metric tonnes of grains to the poorest of the poor in Nigeria to help alleviate their sufferings in these time of economic crunch and food scarcity.

The Zonal Coordinator, Zone B of the Nigeria Customs Service, ACG Ify Queen Ogbudu, during a courtesy visit to the Palace of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, told the Royal Father that already, the NCS has mapped out strategies on how to make sure the food items get to the people who deserve it.

She also emphasized the NCS dedication towards preventing illegal exportation of grains amidst the current food crisis.

She highlighted President Tinubu’s approval of distributing of 42,000 metric tons of grains to impoverished Nigerians, and pledged that the NCS will ensure that the grains reach those in need as directed by the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

She, however, reinforced the strong relationship between the Emirates and the Nigeria Customs Service, and asked for the Emir’s blessings, fatherly advice and guidance, as she recognized the critical role that the Customs Service plays in maintaining the government’s commitment towards addressing poverty and food insecurity.

In his remarks, Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, expressed deep appreciation for the Nigeria Customs Service’s efforts in safeguarding the country’s economic integrity despite facing numerous challenges.

He urged Customs officers to maintain diligence in their service to the nation and advised them to exhibit compassion towards the local traders who may act based on ignorance.

The First Class Monarch stressed the importance of enlightenment and community engagement to curb breaches, and pledged the Emirate’s support in facilitating legitimate trade.

The Emir of Kano emphasized the need for officers to show compassion in their duties and commended the progress in reducing disputes between traders and Customs officials through stakeholder engagement.

He expressed appreciation to the ongoing enlightenment initiatives to support local traders and businessmen in pursuing lawful trade.

Emir Aminu Ado Bayero thanked the Zonal coordinator for disclosing plans for distributing food items to alleviate the suffering of many amid the current hardships.

Among the entourage of the Zonal Coordinator include Customs Area Comptrollers from various commands within Zone B, such as Sambo Kaliel Dangaladima (Comptroller admin Zone B), Dalha Wada Chedi of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone B, Dauda Ibrahim Chana of Kano/Jigawa and Compt Ahmed Tijjani Abe of Kaduna Area command.

Also, the Kano state government has inaugurated the 2024 Ramadan Feeding Committee saddled with the responsibility of handling the 2024 Ramadan Feeding Programme (RFP).

According to a Statement by Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, Press Secretary to the State Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, the RFP is designed to foster unity and render support during the Muslim fasting period.

According to the Statement, inaugurating the Committee in his office, Comrade Gwarzo, emphasized that the programme aimed to assist all residents of the state, irrespective of political affiliations.

The Deputy Governor urged the committee to strategize the distribution of food across designated areas in the state, highlighting the importance of completing their task within five days.

He emphasized the need to review previous reports, ensuring tangible results to address existing gaps.

The committee’s terms of reference include identifying key distribution spots within the 8 metropolitan local governments and 36 local government areas of the state, recommending breakfast menus for the targeted Muslim ummah during Ramadan, and identifying individuals or groups deserving of government goodwill as a Ramadan gesture.

Expressing gratitude to the people of the state for their support, Comr.ade Gwarzo underlined the commitment of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration towards ensuring the welfare and wellbeing of citizens.

The Commissioner of Religious Affairs, Ahmad Tijjani Auwal, speaking on behalf of the committee, thanked the state government for entrusting them with the crucial Ramadan feeding task.

He assured that the committee would work diligently to fulfill its mandate.

Auwal also called on philanthropists in the state to support the programme, ensuring its success and widespread benefits during the Holy Ramadan month.

Other members of the committee include Aisha Lawan Saji (Commissioner of Women Affairs), Amina Abdullahi (Commissioner of Special Duties), Umar Haruna Doguwa (Commissioner of Education), Baba Halilu Dantiye (Commissioner of Information), among others.