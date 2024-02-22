Edo guber: Philip Shaibu holds parallel primary, elected PDP candidate

*Ass Barrister Omosede Igbinedion steps down for Asue Ighodalo



By Jethro Ibileke

The Deputy Governor of Edo, Philip Shaibu, on Thursday held a parallel primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the state.

He was declared winner of a parallel congress held in his residence.

It was gathered that some delegates suspected to be loyal to the deputy governor, were earlier denied accreditation for entrance to Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium-venue of the party’s primary.

The delegates were said to have been moved to the deputy governor’s lodge, located along Commercial Avenue, in GRA, to brief him of the development.

It was further learnt that Shaibu advised the delegates to remain peaceful, even as he promised to speak with the electoral committee chairman.

Thereafter, the delegates held their voting exercise at the lodge, where the deputy governor emerged candidate of the PDP for the 21 September gubernatorial election with an overwhelming majority of over 3000 votes.

Unconfirmed sources had it that an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), were there to witness the parallel election, with one Bartholomew Moses serving as the Returning Officer.

As at the time of filing this report, the main election at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium was about to commence.

Barrister Omosede Igbinedion steps down for Asue Ighodalo



An aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barrister Omosede Igbinedion, has withdrawn her aspiration in the ongoing primary election of the party.

The daughter of the Benin billionaire businessman, Gabriel Igbinedion, is a former member of the House of Representatives and the only female aspirant of the party.

She announced her withdrawal from the election at the Ogbe Hard Court- venue of the election.

She said her withdrawal was to give her support to the aspiration of Asue Ighodalo, another aspirant from the Edo central.

The younger sister of former governor Lucky Igbinedion said she is of the belief that an Edo central district should be given the opportunity to produce the next governor of the state.