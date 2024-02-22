Edo 2024: How Asue Ighodalo emerged PDP governorship candidate

By Jethro Ibileke

Barrister Asue Ighodalo on Thursday emerged candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the 21 September gubernatorial election in Edo State.

He was elected at the delegate election of the party, held Thursday, at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

It was more like a mere adoption of his candidacy, as he scored a total of 577 votes to beat his closest rival, Philip Shaibu who scored 1 vote while other candidates scored zero vote.

A total of 10 aspirants had contested for the ticket. Some of the aspirants, including Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama and Barrister Omosede Igbinedion withdrew participation in the election.

Other aspirants include Arthur Esele, Anselm Ojezua, Omosede Igbinedion, Osaro Onaiwu, Martins Uhomoibhi, Hadizat Umoru, Felix Akhabue and Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama.

While Ogbeide-Ihama blamed irregularities and corrupted process by the national working committee of the party for his withdrawal from the race, Omosede Igbinedion stepped down for Asue Ighodalo.

Also, the State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu stayed away having organized a parallel election at another venue, and emerged candidate with 300 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Barrister Asue Ighodalo, thanked Governor Godwin Obaseki and the entire people of Edo State for their love and support.

He noted that Governor Obaseki has laid the foundation for him to build upon if eventually elected governor.

He promised to assemble young men and women for his government to turn the state around.

The Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State was chairman of the election committee and chief returning officer of the election, while Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state was co-chairman.