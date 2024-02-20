Jigawa partners Saudi govt on economic development

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa State Government is seeking a partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in key areas of development, particularly, the economy of the state.

Currently, the state Governor, Malam Umar Namadi and his delegation are in talks with Saudi authorities on to harness Jigawa’s potential and natural resources for rapid economic development.

A Statement by Governor Namadi’s Chief Press Secretary, Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, dictated that the mission of the Saudi visit was to foster strategic partnerships and attract investments in key sectors vital for the state’s development.

According to the Statement, the delegation, comprising top government officials including the Commissioners of Education and Finance as well as the Technical Adviser on Agriculture, convened in Riyadh to engage in fruitful discussions aimed at advancing the socio-economic landscape of Jigawa State.

The Statement added that: “The primary objective of the mission is to attract significant investments in the agriculture, education, and health sectors. Governor Mallam Umar Namadi expressed his optimism about the potential collaborations and investments that could be realized through this visit.

“In the Agriculture sector, the delegation seeks to establish robust social and business partnerships with prominent financial institutions such as the Islamic Development Bank and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, along with potential investors based in Saudi Arabia. The goal is to attract investments exceeding $50 million, which is aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and driving economic growth within the state.

“Education remains a focal point of the mission, with discussions underway with the World Assembly of Muslim Youth (WAMY) to finalize plans for various educational projects. These projects include the establishment of an Islamic University and 11 Islamic Centers across Jigawa State, aimed at expanding access to quality education and fostering intellectual development among its populace.

“In the Health sector, the delegation is exploring collaboration opportunities to conduct health and medical outreach programs, particularly focusing on corrective eye surgery initiatives within the state. This collaboration aims to address crucial healthcare needs and enhance the well-being of the people of Jigawa State.”

While speaking on the eve of the delegation’s departure, Governor Mallam Umar Namadi emphasized the importance of leveraging international partnerships and investments to drive sustainable development and create opportunities for the people of Jigawa State. He expressed confidence in the fruitful outcomes of the mission.

The three collaborative fields form part of Governor Namadi’s 12-point agenda blueprint, aimed at advancing the state’s development. Agriculture remains the mainstay of Jigawa State’s economy, while the education and health sectors are also critical to the state’s development.