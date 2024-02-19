Frankly speaking…For   Frank   Kokori

So he has gone the way of ancestors

 Not in a chariot of fire

Not in a golden carriage

 Not on the wings of the eagle

 

He strode back home

On a path cleared by our common prayers

He swung his hands by his side

As he swayed to our songs of honour

 

 

Rare brand in this clime of caviling compromise

True in his word, true in his deed

He knew what part of the sky begat the sun

So he walked all his life in perpetual Light

 

 

When darkness seized the land

And gun-toting despots assailed our Freedom

He risked life and job and pitched his tent

On the side of those who labored for a chainless future

 

For he was a Leader who knew how to follow

Scion of our devastated Delta

He knew the perilous particularities

Of the politics of oil

 

Truth over tribe, science beyond superstition

He was there when a foul Annuller

Imperiled our Liberty, and he stood forefront

In the army which challenged his gun

 

 

Sleep well, worthy Compatriot

You remain a Hero in a land still

In desperate search for lasting values

Frankly speaking…

 

Niyi  Osundare

