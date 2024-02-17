Why APC zoned governorship ticket to Edo Central

Saturday, February 17, 2024 2:31 pm


By Jethro Ibileke

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has reportedly zoned the Edo State governorship election ticket to the Central senatorial district.

The hint was given in a statement released late Friday night by Lucky Imasuen, one of the aspirants in the primary election of the party holding today (Saturday 17 February).

Imasuen who is a former deputy governor of Edo, in the statement also announced his withdrawal from the primary election.

He added that the party has ‘expressed preference for zoning the governorship position to Edo Central senatorial district’.

Read the full text of his statement:

“I write to you today with a heavy heart to announce my decision to withdraw from the gubernatorial primaries of our great party scheduled for tomorrow, 17th February 2024 in the interest of peace and unity of our great party.

“I have concluded that since our national working committee (NWC), in their wisdom, have expressed their preference for zoning the governorship position to Edo Central Senatorial district, it’s wise to align with the decision of the party.

“I am immensely grateful for your unwavering support and belief in me throughout this journey. Your dedication and passion have been the driving force behind my campaign.

“While this decision was not made lightly, I trust that you will understand and continue to support our party as we work together towards our shared goals.

“From the foregoing, I’m ready to support whoever emerges as our candidate in the primary election scheduled for tomorrow.”

 

